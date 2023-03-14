Cristiano Ronaldo reacted badly to a refereeing decision during Al-Nassr’s King’s Cup fixture against Abha on Tuesday afternoon.

The legendary Portuguese forward was leading a counter-attack at the end of the first half and was left visibly furious when the ref blew the whistle for half-time.

Al-Nassr were already 2-0 up at the time thanks to earlier goals from Sami Al-Najei and Abdullah Al-Khaibari.

Ronaldo dribbled past an opponent inside his own half and sensed an opportunity to further extend Al-Nassr’s lead.

But the 38-year-old was fuming when the ref stopped the counter-attack by ending the first half.

Ronaldo waved his arm at the man in the middle before picking the ball up and kicking it away as far as possible.

The ref duly showed Ronaldo a yellow card, but this still didn’t prevent the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from continuing his complaints.

He was a little fortunate that no further action was taken.

Video: Furious Ronaldo kicks ball away

Watch the incident here:

What happened in the second half?

Al-Nassr extended their lead to 3-0 through Mohammed Maran early in the second half before the visitors netted a consolation in the 69th minute.

The 3-1 victory means Al-Nassr qualify for Sunday's King's Cup semi-finals. They will face Al-Wehda for a place in the final.

How long did Ronaldo play for?

Ronaldo played for 87 minutes before he was subbed off for Anderson Talisca.

While the former Manchester United star didn't manage to get himself on the scoresheet on this occasion, he was still congratulated by his teammates as he took his seat on the bench.

