No matter how hard he tries, Cristiano Ronaldo just can't get away from his eternal rivalry with Lionel Messi. Even while playing under the quiet facade of the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid icon is constantly reminded of his ex-Barcelona adversary, and this was evident once more on Thursday evening.

In the opening match of the new Saudi Arabian season, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were faced with a visit from Al-Raed. As the match entered its final 15 minutes, it appeared as though the 39-year-old had given last season's runners-up a late lead after poking in from close range following a through ball.

What followed was a celebration directed towards the smattering of away supporters at one end of the stadium, a lengthy VAR check, and an embarrassing moment of mortification for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was made to regret his mocking.

Ronaldo Made to Regret Cold New Celebration

A VAR decision stirred his embarassment

Thursday evening started very much like business as usual for Ronaldo, who was played in by Sadio Mane in the first-half to open the scoring. But a dismal second-half display saw Al Raed equalise before a goal was disallowed and a no penalty decision late into the game denied his side all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals and provided 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League last season, which meant he became the first player to finish as top scorer in four different leagues across his career.

But in the 79th minute, he thought the game was once again back in his side's grasp. As a result, a new variation of his celebration emerged, with the Portuguese international hitting the famous 'siuu' celebration after putting his finger to his ear - a gesture aimed towards the away end.

After a lengthy VAR check, he was adjudged offside, and the karma he faced was instant. The smattering of travelling supporters at one end of the stadium sung Messi's name back at Ronaldo to cause the multiple Champions League winner's face to redden.

The Messi/Ronaldo Rivalry Trudges On

Ronaldo will never be able to leave Messi behind for good

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate has bubbled under the surface for a while now, with not much appearing to split the duopoly. For more than a decade, the pair have been recognised as the two defining players of the modern era, winning 13 Ballons d'Or between each other since 2008.

With both of them having also won a glut of trophies for club and country during that time-frame, the dispute over who is the greatest player of all time has never been more difficult to call. But regardless of the division in opinion, and whether there is a definitive answer or not, Ronaldo can run, but he seemingly cannot hide from the comparisons.

In another incident, back in March, Ronaldo also served a one-match ban for his gesture at opposition fans who taunted him with Messi chants. During Al Nassr's 3-2 win, the Al-Shabab fans chanted Messi's name, which frustrated Ronaldo as he made an offensive gesture towards them.