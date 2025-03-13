Everyone recognises Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest footballers of all time; some believe even the best. He joined Manchester United as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with plenty of expectation and promise, and he certainly did not disappoint, going on to produce a phenomenal career filled with success. The Portuguese legend spent his best years at Real Madrid, after an excellent six-year spell at United, where he quickly rose to the top.

It all started with his debut against Bolton Wanderers at the beginning of the 2003/04 season. Ronaldo came off the bench for an impressive 29-minute cameo in a comfortable 4-0 win in the Premier League at Old Trafford. We all know what followed for Ronaldo in his career, but what happened to the 11 players who started on this day?

Manchester United Starting XI vs Bolton Wanderers (16/08/03) GK Tim Howard RB Gary Neville CB Mikael Silvestre CB Rio Ferdinand LB Quinton Fortune DM Nicky Butt DM Roy Keane AM Paul Scholes LW Ryan Giggs RW Ole Gunnar Solskjær ST Ruud van Nistelrooy

Tim Howard

Goalkeeper

Former USA international Tim Howard was between the sticks against Bolton, and he was another Premier League debutant alongside Ronaldo. The goalkeeper joined the club in the summer of 2003 from MLS side MetroStars, now known as the New York Red Bulls. Despite a good start to his United career, a loss in confidence led to him being replaced by Roy Carroll midway through the season.

However, he regained his place for the FA Cup final, in which he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Millwall. This was one of just two major trophies he won with the club, the other being a League Cup in 2006. He then signed for Everton, initially on loan, before spending the next nine years on Merseyside. Howard finished his career back in the USA and now regularly features as a Premier League analyst across the pond.

Gary Neville

Right Back

United legend and former captain Gary Neville unsurprisingly slotted in at right-back. Already 11 years into his career by the time Ronaldo debuted, Neville was one of the more experienced players and leaders in the side. The Englishman, one of the most decorated players ever to grace the Premier League, won eight league titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups, and two Champions Leagues.

Four years after his retirement, Neville tried his hand at management, taking over at La Liga side Valencia. It is safe to say it did not go to plan, as he lasted just over three months before being sacked. It meant a return to punditry, which has been much more comfortable for the ex-pro, establishing himself as one of the best and most recognisable in the country.

Mikael Silvestre

Centre-Back

Mikael Silvestre is mostly remembered for his nine-year spell at United, where he established partnerships with several centre-back partners. He made 34 league appearances in the 2003/04 season, mostly alongside Wes Brown, as they finished in third place. Silvestre enjoyed a very successful period in red, winning four league titles, an FA Cup, League Cup and a Champions League.

In 2008, the Frenchman signed a two-year contract with rivals Arsenal, where he spent two seasons, appearing in 26 league games. Upon the expiration of his contract, he joined Werder Bremen before seeing out his career with stints in the MLS and Indian Super League.

Rio Ferdinand

Centre-Back

Rio Ferdinand joined Man United in 2002 as the most expensive British footballer of all-time. His second season at the club did not go to plan, however, as he missed almost all the second half of the campaign because of an eight-month ban given for missing a drug test.

Despite his long layoff, he returned strongly to the United lineup, going on to carve out a career as one of the greatest Premier League defenders ever. Ferdinand won six league titles and a Champions League in 12 years at United. After leaving in 2014, he joined QPR for one season, which proved to be his final before retirement. He now regularly appears on television as a pundit.

Quinton Fortune

Left back

South African left-back Quinton Fortune spent seven years at Old Trafford between 1999 and 2006. He only earned one Premier League medal, despite featuring in three different title-winning sides. However, he didn’t meet the 10-game requirement for a medal each season, though he was awarded one in 2002/03 due to a special dispensation.

In 2003/04, he started the opening day game against Bolton, the first of 18 starts that season. Following his release prior to the 2006/07 campaign, Fortune remained in the Premier League, joining Bolton. He ended his career with brief spells with Brescia, Tubize and Doncaster Rovers.

Nicky Butt

Defensive Midfield

One of the Class of ’92, Nicky Butt, was a key member of United’s midfield. He spent 12 years at the club and was a veteran of the side when Ronaldo joined, though they spent just one season together. In fact, Butt was the player withdrawn for Ronaldo to make his debut. Despite a very successful career at Old Trafford, in which he lifted six Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and a Champions League, he handed in a transfer request in January 2004, ultimately leading to his departure in the summer.

Butt joined Newcastle United, where injuries slowed his start, before falling out of favour. He regained trust and played a more significant role three seasons into his spell, though was part of the side which got relegated in 2009. He captained the side to an immediate promotion, but retired after winning the Championship.

Roy Keane

Defensive Midfield

Nowadays recognised for his brutal comments on television, Roy Keane was just as fiery on the pitch. The Irishman was entering the latter seasons of his Man United career when Ronaldo debuted, spending 12 years in total at the club. Keane was captain for eight years, and is the most successful in the club’s history, lifting nine trophies overall.

He spent two seasons alongside Ronaldo, before unexpectedly departing a few months into the 2005/06 campaign following rising tensions between himself and management. He joined his boyhood club, Celtic, but injuries led to his retirement at the end of the season. Managerial stints at Sunderland and Ipswich continued his footballing path, though he has now spent over a decade in punditry – as one of the most outspoken pundits covering the British game.

Paul Scholes

Attacking Midfield

Just behind the striker was Paul Scholes, who was a one-club man throughout his career. The midfielder spent 20 years at United and is the third-highest appearance maker in club history with 718. One of the greatest midfielders and British players to play the game, Scholes’ technical and creative intelligence helped United to 11 Premier League titles, the second-most of any player.

The Englishman was one of the goalscorers in Ronaldo’s debut game, making it 3-0. He retired from the game twice, first in the summer of 2011, before returning to the pitch six months later to play another season-and-a-half. Very brief spells in management included stints at Oldham Athletic and Salford City.

Ryan Giggs

Left Wing

The most decorated player in Premier League history is Ryan Giggs, who has 13 league titles to boast. The Welshman spent the entirety of his 24-year career at United, adding four FA Cups and a pair of Champions Leagues to his CV. Giggs played a prominent role in Ronaldo’s debut, scoring the first two goals in the 4-0 win. No player has ever come close to matching Giggs’ 983 appearances for the club, a record that may be unbreakable.

After a long and successful career, he transitioned to a player-coach role under David Moyes, then took over temporarily after Moyes’ dismissal. He continued as an assistant alongside Louis van Gaal, but turned to international management in 2018 with his home country, Wales. He would step aside in 2020 and officially resign in 2022 because of assault charges.