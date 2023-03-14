A video is going viral on Twitter that claims to show 'the difference in football IQ between Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.'

Rashford is having the best season of his career so far at Manchester United.

He's scored 25 goals in all competitions and is currently regarded as one of the most in-form players in world football.

That incredible form appears to have coincided with Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford in December.

The Portuguese superstar seemed to be more of a hindrance than a help during his return to Manchester, with Erik ten Hag often dropping him to the substitutes bench.

However, you can't dismiss what Ronaldo has done in his career; he's one of the greatest players of all time.

During his previous spell at United, he became the best player in the world, particularly in the 2007/08 campaign when he scored 31 goals in 34 Premier League games.

But it's the season previously that we want to revisit.

Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney put their 2006 World Cup clash and led United to Premier League glory.

And they combined incredibly for a goal against Bolton during that season.

Ronaldo had the ball on the edge of his own box and played a ball to Rooney's feet. He popped it back to Ronaldo before spinning into space. Ronaldo carried the ball forward with speed, crossing into Bolton's half. He then waited for the perfect moment to slide a pass to Rooney. Rooney took a touch before dinking it over the goalkeeper. Incredible.

The difference in IQ between Ronaldo and Rashford

And that iconic goal has been compared to a similar movement involving Ronaldo and Rashford against Leicester last year.

Ronaldo was playing the role of Rooney and Rashford was playing the role of Ronaldo back in 2006.

Ronaldo popped the ball back to Rashford, who was now supposed to carry the ball deep into Leicester's half. However, despite no defender closing him down, Rashford passed the ball immediately back to Ronaldo. While the pass was a good one, it slowed down the move with Ronaldo now surrounded by Leicester defenders.

United fans believe it shows the difference in IQ between Ronaldo and Rashford.

VIDEO: Clip shows the 'difference between Ronaldo and Rashford'

Fans have been reacting to the clip: