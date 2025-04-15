Cristiano Ronaldo left a message of support for Alexander Volkanovski after the legendary fighter overcame two brutal losses to reclaim his throne in the UFC's featherweight division.

Volkanovski stormed up the MMA market-leader's pound-for-pound charts with wins over the likes of Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (thrice), and Brian Ortega. However, his dominance was de-railed when he ran into Islam Makhachev, bounced back against Yair Rodriguez, but then suffered two more defeats to Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria.

It would be fair to say that his career, as he headed into the Octagon for his UFC 314 main event against Diego Lopes, hung in the balance. But in a fight for the vacant featherweight title, Volkanovski excelled, as he romped to a one-way decision over the rising star. His victory received widespread applause, and caught the attention of soccer icon Ronaldo.

Alexander Volkanovski's professional MMA record (as of 15/04/25) 31 fights 27 wins 4 losses By knockout 13 3 By submission 3 0 By decision 11 1

Related Colby Covington Shares His Side of Story After Paddy Pimblett Clash at UFC 314 Colby Covington has explained his side of the story after Paddy Pimblett clash at UFC 314.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 3-Word Message For Alexander Volkanovski