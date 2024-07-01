This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo missed a crucial penalty in Portugal's last-16 tie against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo was unable to hold back tears after the miss, as he aimed for his first goal at these European Championships.

Ronaldo redeemed himself in the penalty shootout as Portugal qualified for the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hold back the tears as the Portuguese superstar missed a crucial penalty during his side's last-16 tie against Slovenia at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old has been on a mission this summer to score in his sixth consecutive European Championship, but had failed to register going into Portugal's first game in the knock-out stages.

As Diogo Jota was bundled over in the area late into the first half of extra-time, the perfect opportunity fell into Ronaldo's hands, leaving just his ever reliable right-foot to do the work. However, the forward was thwarted by Jan Oblak, and he couldn't hide his emotions as the referee called for the interval.

Ronaldo In Tears After Penalty Miss

The penalty would've put Portugal ahead in extra-time

With the weight of a nation on his shoulders, Portugal's greatest ever player, was denied by a world-class save from his former cross-city rival Oblak to keep things at a stalemate. As the official blew for half-time of extra-time, cameras cut to Ronaldo inconsolable in the Portuguese huddle.

Teammates implored Ronaldo to keep going, but their crestfallen leader was unable to hold back the tears as he undoubtedly replayed his miss over and over in his head.

The famous number seven's obsession with extending his record has led some to suggest that he is holding back his national team, who seem subservient in trying to create chances for the legendary figure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Following Portugal's round of 16 tie against Slovenia, no one has taken more shots at Euro 2024 without scoring than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Related Every European Championship Record Cristiano Ronaldo Owns Ronaldo holds a whole host of records but could add to them further this summer.

Portugal Win On Penalties

Ronaldo Redeems Himself In Penalty Shootout

Luckily for Ronaldo, he had Diogo Costa to thank for helping see Portugal through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after the goalkeeper saved three spot kicks during the penalty shootout against Slovenia.

Matajz Kek's side stepped up first, giving them a statistical advantage. However, the Porto shotstopper ensured to wrestle that back Portugal's way by making a fantastic save to deny Josip Ilicic. It was then time for the skipper to step up and redeem himself, which he cooly did to give Portugal the lead.

Costa's incredible display continued, as he kept out a further two efforts from 12-yards from Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic. That left the Manchester men, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva to slot home their penalties to send Roberto Martinez's side through to the last-eight of the competition.

As for Ronaldo, his quest to score at the tournament continues, although he faces a stern task as his side meet France in the next round.