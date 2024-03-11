Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo missed an absolute sitter for Al-Nassr.

The shocking miss from 3 yards out reminded fans that even the greatest players make mistakes.

It came during an AFC Champions League quarter-final match against Al Ain.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, footballers of all time. What he's done over the years, and continues to do at 39 years old, is miraculous. He's still only human, though, as he demonstrated during Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League quarter-final match against Al Ain.

After losing the first leg of the fixture 1-0, Al Nassr were on the brink of exit when they conceded two goals inside the first half. With an aggregate score of 3-0, all looked lost, but the Saudi Pro League team showed character and pulled things back to 2-2 with a goal on either side of the interval.

They then had a glorious opportunity to take the lead, and level the aggregate score, when a shot was palmed into the path of Ronaldo. The former Manchester United man looked destined to score, but somehow did the unthinkable, and had one of the worst misses in quite some time.

Ronaldo Missed the Open Goal From Three-Yards

He Missed the Chance to Give His Team the Lead

After coming from 2-0 down in the game, Al-Nassr had a fantastic chance to take the lead when a shot was palmed into the path of Ronaldo. The Real Madrid legend pounced onto the rebound, and with the entire open goal in front of him, he somehow managed to hit it wide from mere yards out.

It looked harder to miss than score, but that's precisely what Ronaldo did. Considering his legacy and the sheer volume of incredible goals he's scored throughout his career, the glaring miss offered a reminder that he is still only human after all.

Fortunately, the miss didn't come back to haunt Ronaldo, as Alex Telles scored not too long afterwards to give his side the lead and complete the comeback.

Telles Scored a Third Goal Not Long After

He Completed the Comeback and Sent the Tie Into Extra Time

Shortly after Ronaldo's glaring miss, Telles played the hero, scoring Al-Nassr's third goal of the game, with a sublime, curling free-kick, and completing their comeback from 2-0 down. More significantly, it levelled the aggregate score too, with the tie now sitting at 3-3. Despite heavy pressure from Al-Nassr in the closing stages, they couldn't find a fourth.

After 12 minutes of injury time, the score ended 3-2, and the two teams were still on even footing. Needing to find a winner, the game went to extra time. Al Ain bounced back in the first half of extra time, with Sultan Alshamsi scoring in the 103rd minute, before Ronaldo redeemed himself and converted from the penalty spot with just a couple of minutes left.

With the two still tied after extra time, it took a penalty shootout to find a winner, and unfortunately for Al-Nassr, their incredible comeback ultimately meant very little with Al Ain beating them 3-1 in the contest. Ronaldo was the only player from the Saudi Pro League side to actually score from the spot too. It was a disappointing end to a spirited display from the side.