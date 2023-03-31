Cristiano Ronaldo has been balling out on the pitch for Portugal and is now seemingly balling out in Madrid, after being mobbed by fans while driving a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci.

The Al-Nassr man was videoed driving through the streets of the Spanish capital in the supercar, which is only one of ten ever made.

He has been away on international duty, leading the line for his national side against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg for the opening European Championship qualifying matches.

Two goals in each game took Ronaldo’s international goal-scoring tally to 122, boosting his record as the leading international goalscorer in men's football.

Portugal star Ronaldo snapped in supercar

The 38-year-old will now return to his club, Al-Nassr, but he decided to stop off in Madrid before then.

And footage has emerged of him driving a Bugatti Centodieci, which according to The Sun is worth a staggering £8.8 million.

The vehicle was created in commemoration of Bugatti’s 110th birthday, with “Centodieci” Italian for 110.

Only 10 models were ever made, and a car enthusiast like Ronaldo had to get his hands on one.

The Daily Mail reported in January this year that the Portuguese’s car collection was worth a huge £18 million, consisting of Rolls Royces, Ferraris and a McLaren.

His most expensive supercar is his Bugatti, but the downside to taking a car as noticeable as that for a spin is that you struggle to fly under the radar.

Fans who adored the striker while he played for Real Madrid for nine seasons flocked to the car, eager to grab a picture with Ronaldo.

The recorded footage does not show him stopping to take pictures, but the talisman did reportedly stop to sign some Real Madrid shirts before climbing into his supercar and driving away.

Watch: Ronaldo swarmed by fans as he takes £8.8m supercar for a spin

Ronaldo’s record-breaking international games

While away on international duty, Ronaldo’s two appearances for Portugal meant that he overtook Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa as the most capped player in the men’s international game.

His game against Luxembourg meant that he has represented his country 198 times over 20 years.

And after making his international debut in 2003, he has scored for his country every year since.

Ronaldo will now return to Saudi Arabia and his club Al-Nassr.

He has only been playing in the Saudi Pro League for four months, but has been very impressed with the standard of football, and has even claimed it could be a top-five league in the world within five years.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the division and return to action on Tuesday April 4 when they play Al-Adalah.

Fans will be hoping Ronaldo can continue his goalscoring streak as the team looks to take first place in the division from Al-Ittihad.