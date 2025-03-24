Comparing footballers from different eras is, of course, an onerous task – but that hasn’t stopped fans from debating who was superior out of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and the reliable Cristiano Ronaldo during his first stint at Manchester United.

There’s no doubt that both wingers have left ever-lasting legacies in Premier League mythology but, for fans, that notion isn’t enough: there must be a winner in their battle for superiority. Even Sky Sports have dedicated segments to finding a winner.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Ronaldo – but Premier League Ronaldo vs Premier League Mo Salah, are you sure?” one guest said as another commented: “The Premier League has never seen anything like Cristiano Ronaldo in his prime.”

So, what better way to find a winner than by comparing their, respectively, best seasons in the English top tier? For Salah, it’s difficult to narrow it down, but it’s 2024/25 and for Ronaldo, it’s hard to ignore his Ballon d’Or-winning campaign in 2007/08.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2007/08 Campaign

The Portuguese won the first Ballon d’Or of his career