Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best to have ever played the game. The Portuguese, who is approaching 40 years of age, now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and has the target of 1,000 career goals in his sights, having previously represented Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus in his 20-year-plus career.

Particularly in the modern era, however, he is considered to be within the top two alongside Lionel Messi, with the pair having shared a career-long rivalry. For almost a decade, the duo played each other consistently while representing Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, facing off domestically and on the continent.

Ronaldo reveals the best player he has ever seen

Ronaldo spoke his mind in a chat with Piers Morgan

In 2022, Ronaldo sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan which would generate a large amount of controversy. Not long after the footage was put to the public, Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United came to an end, as he had been openly critical of how the club had been managed.

Soon after the interview, Morgan spoke openly about Ronaldo and some of the conversations that they had, including one about who the best player he had ever seen was. Speaking to talkSPORT, Morgan said:

"I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano. We had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago, it was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person.

"He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?' "He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live. So, that made me laugh.

"But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats, like Ronaldo (R9), Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne, he said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had.

"Messi and Ronaldo have had 18 or 19 years at the very top of their game, and that's testament to their extraordinary dedication, their remarkable physical fitness and their rivalry, which has without any question driven the other to ever greater heights. I think it's been one of the great rivalries of any sport ever, so we're very lucky to have them."

It was a response befitting of Ronaldo’s character. The forward evidently and understandably still holds himself in high regard and as the best player in footballing history, a level of confidence that has seen many accusations of arrogance thrown at him throughout his time as a footballer.

There is respect, however, for Messi as a contemporary, with Ronaldo clearly appreciating just how talented the Argentine is and has been across his career. Though neither of the two play football in Europe anymore, it does not appear that either Messi or Ronaldo have any designs on retiring in the immediate future.