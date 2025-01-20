Summary Cristiano Ronaldo was confident of securing a sixth Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The Portuguese striker ultimately finished second in one of the more surprising results in recent memory.

Prior to the ceremony, Ronaldo named that five players he felt would give him the stiffest competition.

Zinedine Zidane once claimed that the Ballon d'Or lost all its credibility after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to capture what would have been his sixth and final golden ball in 2018. The Portuguese superstar had yet another monumental season in what turned out to be his last at Real Madrid, helping them to yet another Champions League title.

He had finished the 2017/18 season with 44 goals in as many games, plus another eight assists, and the man himself believed that he was the rightful recipient of the award, claiming: "On the pitch, I’ve done everything to win the Ballon d’Or, numbers do not lie." However, it wasn't to be, as Madrid teammate Luka Modric ended the years of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stranglehold on the award by becoming the first Croatian to be crowned the World Player of the Year.

Though the result was a shock for the runner-up, he was aware of the possibility he may miss out. And thanks to Planet Football, we know the five players that Ronaldo recognised as being his closest competitors for that year's award.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Strong Opinion on Rodri Beating Vinicius Jr to 2024 Ballon d'Or Both Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr skipped the gala, and the famous number seven has now revealed his true feelings on the result

Luka Modric

2018 Ballon d'Or ranking: 1st

He might've felt as though the person who won wasn't as deserving as him, but Ronaldo did recognise that Modric was one of his closest challengers heading into the gala in Paris. Ultimately, what swung it in the midfielder's favour was his run to the World Cup final with Croatia that year, which nobody predicted at the start of the tournament.

Speaking after Modric had been crowned, Ronaldo said: "Congratulations to Modric, who has earned the award, but next year we will meet again and I will do everything to win the prize again." Unfortunately for both men, they would fail to reach any higher than they did in 2018 in the following years.

Antoine Griezmann

2018 Ballon d'Or ranking: 3rd

As is often the case when the Ballon d'Or falls on the year of a major international tournament, a player's performance that summer can have a massive sway in how the votes pan out. That was most certainly the case for Antoine Griezmann, who started every game for France en route to the trophy.

Griezmann finished the competition with four goals and four assists in seven games, three of those coming during a man of the match performance in the final. This was enough to take him to the final step on that year's podium, as the man Thierry Henry called the most underrated player in history finished third overall.

Kylian Mbappe

2018 Ballon d'Or ranking: 4th

2018 was really when Kylian Mbappe announced himself as a true mega star and the future of the game. As a teenager, the striker had already made a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain the summer before and proved that the hype wasn't for nothing as he showed up on the biggest stage.

Had he won the Ballon d'Or that year, it would've made him the youngest winner in the award's existence. Instead, though, he had to settle for fourth. Considering he had only picked up the Golden Boy award a year earlier, such a climb in the rankings was an incredible feat as it was. Incredibly though, now in his mid-twenties, Mbappe is still yet to taste the victory of being labelled as the best.

Related Every Golden Boy Winner (Ranked) While some Golden Boy winners have blossomed, others have bombed...

Mohamed Salah

2018 Ballon d'Or ranking: 6th

Moving away from players who won the Champions League or the World Cup, Ronaldo was also quick to offer praise for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian had nearly led Liverpool to European glory over Los Blancos. Salah had an excellent campaign, but was infamously injured during the final after Sergio Ramos hauled him to the ground, which served as a bitter blow for the Reds.

"We’re completely different," Ronaldo stated prior to the ceremony. "He plays with the left [foot], I play with the right. I’m tall, he’s a little bit short.

"But I have to say he did fantastic in the Champions League, he did fantastic in the league, but let’s see what’s going to happen."

Salah is the current favourite for the 2025 award.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only one African player has ever won the Ballon d'Or (George Weah, 1995).

Related AI Named and Ranked 20 Current Favourites For 2025 Ballon d'Or AI has named and ranked the 20 current favourites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Raphael Varane

2018 Ballon d'Or ranking: 7th

The third and final World Cup winner that Ronaldo was wary of in 2018 was another one of his teammates, Raphael Varane. The defender had established himself as arguably the premier defender for both club and country at this stage of his career, and was a true Rolls Royce at the back.

The odds were always going to be stacked against him winning the award, given that it is often reserved for the more exciting attackers. However, the last defender to win it was Italy's Fabio Cannavaro, a former Real Madrid man and a centre-back in the Italian's World Cup-winning team of 2006. There could've been some parallels, but Varane ultimately finished in seventh.