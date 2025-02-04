In the modern game, in terms of experience at the highest level, very few can compete with Cristiano Ronaldo. Now on the verge of his 40th birthday, the Portuguese forward has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world since making his debut as a 17-year-old in September 2002.

He left home side Sporting Lisbon and went on to play for Manchester United and Real Madrid, before then moving to Juventus and Al-Nassr FC in the latter stages of his career – those moves sandwiching a brief return to Old Trafford in in 2021.

Although that last of his five Ballon d'Or wins came in 2017 at Madrid, he has not slowed down in goalscoring terms despite his age. Indeed, Ronaldo scored just three fewer goals in his 30s (460) than he did in his entire career before turning 30 (463).

Reflecting on his career, however, the veteran forward has accepted that there was one club where he felt 'happiest' playing for in his entire career: Real Madrid.

Ronaldo Revealed He Was 'Happiest' at Real Madrid

"I have done very important things there"

Speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito TV, as translated by Fabrizio Romano, the soon-to-be 40-year-old explained why he has such a strong connection to Los Blancos, saying:

“I will always have Madrid in my heart, it was the team where I was happiest. "I have done very important things there, very beautiful things and that is why people do not forget. When you leave a legacy and a mark, people do not forget."

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Real Madrid 438 450 131 Manchester United 346 145 64 Juventus 134 101 22 Al-Nassr 89 81 19 Sporting CP 31 5 6

In fairness, Ronaldo enjoyed more success there than any other club. He won the Ballon d'Or four times there, with his only other triumph on that front coming with Man United. He also won the most trophies with Madrid (ten), including four Champions Leagues – cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever play in the European competition.

He played the most games for the Spanish giants, scoring the most goals – more than any other player in the club's history – and registering the most assists of his career. With that in mind, it might be hard to hear from Manchester United supporters, as he first truly flourished at Old Trafford and is regarded as a true club legend, but it makes sense for Ronaldo to have enjoyed his time in Madrid more than anywhere else.

