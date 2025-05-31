Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest – if not the greatest – players in the history of football. The Portuguese forward has been at the top of the game for two decades, and his impressive resume truly speaks for itself.

Five Champions League titles, three Premier League wins, five Ballon d’Ors and a host of other individual and team accolades – the iconic CR7 has won it all during his stellar professional career, which firmly places him in the conversation for the best footballer to ever grace the beautiful game.

A resilient winner on the pitch, Ronaldo always had his favourites off it as well, and once gave his take on who he believes is the best player in football history.

The ex-Juventus forward snubbed all of his former teammates – and even his arch-rival Lionel Messi – and picked a World Cup winner whose status as one of the greats is rarely contested.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Said Fabio Paim was Better Than Him - What Happened Next? In 2003, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo said Fabio Paim was a better player than him but things did not work out that way.

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Pele

Ronaldo once named Brazil icon Pele as 'the greatest player in football history' and claimed that no one will ever be able to emulate the three-time World Cup winner:

“Pele is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pele in the world.”

Pele is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and successf