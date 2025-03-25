Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players of all time. There is often strong debate over who is number one, but the player himself doesn't seem to have any doubts over his quality.

He famously once said: "I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong.

"One thing is taste…if you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that. But saying Ronaldo isn't complete...I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

With that in mind, it is interesting to note that Ronaldo has admitted that there are two players on his level from the same era in which he played. Lionel Messi, of course, is one of them. The other is iconic France midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

Cristiano Ronaldo Praised Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane

The best he "fought with"