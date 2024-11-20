Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that Celtic Park is the best stadium he's ever played at in terms of the atmosphere. The former Real Madrid man is one of the best players of all-time and has played at some incredible venues and in front of some wild supporters over the years.

Throughout his career, he's called the likes of Old Trafford, the Santiago Bernabeu and the Allianz Stadium home. He's also played at iconic grounds such as Camp Nou, Anfield and Wembley Stadium. Still, it came to naming the stadium where he experienced the best atmosphere, he didn't choose any of those venues.

Ronaldo Picked Celtic Park

He labelled the Celtic fans 'incredible'

There are few football grounds in the world quite as iconic as Celtic Park. Home to its namesake, the ground has seen some incredible moments over the years and is home to some of the most passionate and rabid football fans in the sport. As a result, Ronaldo had no doubt when naming Celtic Park, also known as Parkhead, as the stadium with the best atmosphere. As shared by Celtic's official website, he said:

"The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there."

His first experience at the ground came all the way back in 2006 with Manchester United. The match actually saw the Red Devils on the losing end, following a free-kick from Shunsuke Nakamura. He's since returned and had a little more success, but the experience of playing on the Celtic turf clearly left an impression on Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar isn't the only football legend to appreciate the ground too. His greatest rival, Lionel Messi, and his former manager at United, Sir Alex Ferguson have both also spoken very highly of Celtic Park in the past.

Ferguson is the greatest manager of all-time, but he was also impressed by the atmosphere at the venue, saying: "Parkhead is THE best I've experienced. The players were just talking about that the other day - Vidic and Ronaldo were saying it's the best atmosphere they had ever played in. Credit to the supporters for that because they don't half raise the roof. It's obvious the Celtic players react to it given the results they've had. You are going to have to run that extra yard or you will soon be found out by them."

That's some high praise coming from a man who has accomplished and seen the things that Ferguson did throughout his illustrious career as a manager.