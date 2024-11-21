Cristiano Ronaldo is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game thanks to his litany of accolades – both individually and on a collective scale. He, however, did endure some troubled days on the pitch and admitted that former Chelsea man Ashley Cole was his toughest-ever opponent.

From Lisbon to Madrid, the Portuguese goal-getter has had the displeasure of facing some of the fiercest defenders – from Sergio Ramos to Paolo Maldini – over the years, but that hasn’t prevented a host of goalscoring records being in tatters at his feet.

Although he is set to end his illustrious career as a talismanic centre forward, Ronaldo’s heyday was spent on either wing, bamboozling defenders on a weekly basis for the likes of Manchester United and, most notably, Real Madrid and an array of full-backs had the onerous task of containing the electric winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole won the FA Cup seven times – more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Paying Cole the ultimate compliment, Madeira-born Ronaldo named the London-born ace as his toughest ever opponent in an interview with El Chiringuito TV. When asked who the best defender he had ever faced was, the now-Al-Nassr talisman mulled over his choice before answering, “Ashley Cole.”

Speaking to Coach Magazine back in 2016, he insisted that Cole – recognised as one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history – was a tricky customer, labelling him as ‘tenacious’ as he didn't give the ex-Los Blancos forward a ‘second to breathe’.

"Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe. He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

Close

The pair faced each other on 12 different occasions while the blistering goalscorer was plying his trade in the Premier League – and twice on the international stage – and Ronaldo enjoyed plenty of success in their plethora of meetings.

The ex-Juventus man won on eight occasions, racking up a points per game rate of 1.93, but lost three times to Cole, who played for Chelsea and Arsenal against the leading all-time leading international goalscorer. They drew on three occasions too. Elsewhere, per talkSPORT, Cole admitted that Ronaldo’s ever-present rival, Lionel Messi, proved to be more of a contest, despite having to face him on a less regular basis.