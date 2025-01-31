Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players in the world for around two decades now. Very few athletes can manage such longevity in any sport, especially one so physically and mentally demanding as football.

However, time catches up with everyone and now as he approaches his 40th birthday in February 2025, it's fair to say Ronaldo has slowed down a bit. He's still banging in the goals, but doing so in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr signifies his diminishing quality.

With that in mind, for the first team in years, it has been inarguable that there are better players than Ronaldo in world football right now. While that thought may make the Man United legend and his loyal fans bristle, even his own son has named one player who he currently rates higher than his father.

Ronaldo's Son's Favourite Player

'Hey dad, Mbappe is better than you'

Close

Indeed, as reported by the Daily Mail, his young boy Mateo – who recently celebrated his eighth birthday – has claimed that Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe is better. Ronaldo explained:

"Mateo, he really likes [Kylian] Mbappe. He sometimes tells me: 'Hey dad, Mbappe is better than you,' and I reply by saying: 'No, I am better than him, I have scored more goals.'"

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best Footballer He's Ever Seen Play Live Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the best player he has ever seen play live.

When you look at club stats this season, they have actually both scored the exact same amount of goals (21). Indeed, despite a bit of a slow start to life in Madrid, the French forward has really started to hit his stride in recent weeks and has now bagged 21 goals, and provided a further three assists in 32 games across all competitions.

Ronaldo also has 21 club goals but has been more prolific in the Saudi Pro League, doing so in just 24 games – while also picking up four assists. Of course, playing in less competitive competitions, means his goals don't quite hold the same importance as Mbappe's strikes in La Liga and the Champions League.

The Frenchman also hasn't scored for his nation since bagging just once at Euro 2024. He's played just twice though, and wasn't involved in France's last four games. Ronaldo also had a poor summer tournament, failing to find the back of the net, but has since scored five times in five games in the Nations League.

Despite being Matteo's favourite, it feels as though Mbappe has a way to go before he is universally considered the best in the world. In 2024, he only placed sixth in the Ballon d'Or rankings, and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior, and Lamine Yamal all look better placed to scoop the 2025 award.

Stats via Transfermarkt – as of 31/01/25