Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently kicked off a new venture with an official YouTube channel, titled UR Cristiano, which has broken records at an incredibly fast pace, and is currently sitting on close to 60 million subscribers at the time of writing.

It is a fantastic way for fans to get closer to one of the greatest to play the game and the latest video featuring fellow Manchester United icon, Rio Ferdinand, sees Ronaldo giving his opinion in comparing some of the best players in history, as part of the popular "Winner Stays On" trend on social media. The video both entertained and birthed some interesting revelations about the Al Nassr forward's perspective of the sport.

Ronaldo Picks 'Top Player' in Latest Video

Featuring the likes of Scholes, Giggs and Kroos

The concept behind the game is relatively straightforward - Rio Ferdinand poses a choice between two players, with Ronaldo selecting who he believes was/is the better of the two. The "winner" of the first comparison then "stays on", and is compared to the next player on Ferdinand's list, and the process repeats until there is one final winner from the list.

The game began with a pick between Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, and before Ferdinand could finish his question, Ronaldo swiftly replied with the latter. Scholes would then go on to beat both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carlos Tevez but Ronaldo was left stumped when David Beckham was mentioned.

The two reminisced moments they shared together in training years ago at Manchester United, before Ronaldo ultimately selected Beckham over Scholes, then Beckham again over Angel Di Maria. But as Ryan Giggs was mentioned, Ronaldo's eyes lit up, and the Welsh international would then go on to be picked over Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Chicharito, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso and Toni Kroos - a testament to Ronaldo's respect for the Red Devils legend.

Eventually, though, it was Karim Benzema who finally replaced Giggs, but he did not last long as Kylian Mbappe took over straight after. Despite the former having previously won a Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo still opted for the latter, which speaks to his admiration of the 25-year-old.

The game had reached its closing stages at this point, and Rio Ferdinand suggested himself in comparison to Mbappe, to which Ronaldo responded by picking Ferdinand, much to his delight. Similarly, in the final question between Ferdinand and Ronaldo, he said in an appeasing manner:

"I'll give it to you!"

Ronaldo's YouTube Channel has Broken Records

It is the fastest-growing channel in the platform's history

Ronaldo has always been considered among the greats on the pitch, but his influence off the pitch has now been made evident too, with his official YouTube channel breaking significant records in the industry.

The channel reportedly took an ironic 90 minutes to hit the one million subscriber point, a target which is well regarded to be a difficult target to reach. Moreover, it took less than one day to hit 14 million subscribers, which already ranks highly among the most popular channels on the platform.