Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has revealed the one Premier League club that Cristiano Ronaldo said he would never join during his illustrious career. Evra, who played alongside the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2009, enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Ronaldo, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League together in 2008.

Ronaldo left United in 2009 to achieve even greater success at Real Madrid and later Juventus, before making a high-profile return to Old Trafford in 2021. Despite some impressive individual performances, his second stint failed to live up to expectations, and he eventually departed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr 18 months later.

While Ronaldo, now 39, has ruled out a return to European football, Evra has disclosed the one Premier League team that would never see the legendary forward don their colours, should he ever reconsider.

Evra Claims Ronaldo Would Never Join Arsenal

The Frenchman revealed all in a recent interview

Speaking to RMC Sport, Evra revealed that Ronaldo had once stated he would never join Arsenal, even though Arsene Wenger was believed to have been close to signing the Portuguese winger during his teenage years. The ex-defender explained, as per GOAL:

"Has Cristiano ever wanted to come to PSG? Yes. There was Paris, Arsenal... That was before he signed for Juventus (in 2018). He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal. He was interested in the (Parisian) project. You can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he is doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 18 appearances against Arsenal in his career.

Had the greatest goalscorer of all time made the move to Highbury when he first had the chance, the start of his career may have looked very different. The United icon would have joined in the same year that the Gunners went on to complete their Invincible season. However, Ronaldo would likely have played second fiddle to the likes of Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg on either flank.

