Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is far from a certainty and he could be on the move, according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Their report claims that the football superstar has been left unimpressed with the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia which he feels is "very far from modern society".

Now, with all that said we have cultivated a list of potential clubs Ronaldo could join based on our opinion coupled with substantiated reporting.

So without delay, here are five clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could look to join should he choose to leave Al-Nassr this summer.

5 Newcastle United

Marca reported that the Portugal international is said to have a clause in his contract at the Saudi club that would allow him to make a temporary loan move to Newcastle United if they qualified for the Champions League in 2022/23.

This means a move to Newcastle makes a lot of sense, especially with PIF keen to bring in a marquee signing at the club this summer.

Nevertheless, does Ronaldo really fit the mould of the kind of player Eddie Howe is trying to incorporate into his squad? That one is definitely up for debate.

4 Atletico Madrid

The Sunday Times reported last July that Ronaldo was ready to make a shock move to Atletico Madrid, the bitter rivals of his former club Real Madrid.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid were willing to offload France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann to secure Ronaldo's signature.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old is now in the twilight of his career however and it would be quite a risk for any club competing in a top league in Europe to take him on board.

3 Bayern Munich

According to German news outlet Abendzeitung, a German tycoon is attempting to help finance a deal to bring Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich.

The millionaire fan named Marcus Schön has offered a deal to Bayern Munich to fund a summer move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's an insane scenario to consider and it would mean Ronaldo would have to take a huge pay cut to what he is currently earning in Saudi Arabia.

This may be one of the more far-fetched transfer stories on this list, however, in the weird and whacky world of the summer market, anything is possible.

2 Real Madrid

El Nacional revealed in April that Ronaldo is desperate for a second spell at the Spanish giants and has pressed Madrid president Florentino Perez over a potential move.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Perez would only consider letting Ronaldo back at the club in an ambassador or director role, something which won't please CR7.

With that being said, Ronaldo may be able to negotiate a small deal which would then see him move into a non-playing role at the club.

It would be interesting to see if Ronaldo would consider the retirement route this summer, however, something tells us that the Portugal international has no intentions of doing that just yet.

1 Sporting Lisbon

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Sporting Lisbon v Olympique de Marseille - Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - October 12, 2022 Sporting Lisbon fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A return to where it all began for Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most obvious scenario for the next step in his career after Saudi Arabia.

90min reported in 2022 that the Portuguese club were exploring ways of bringing Ronaldo back to the club when the star was playing at Manchester United.

Money and finances may affect this deal from taking any form of shape though and Ronaldo would have to take a massive pay cut to return to his boyhood club this summer.

Although, saying that, the forward will have to take a pay cut in any move he makes this summer from ultra-rich Saudi Arabia.