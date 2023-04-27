A report has revealed new details about the impact Cristiano Ronaldo had upon his return to Manchester United.

A new article in The Athletic describes several players as being in awe of the Portuguese talisman, with one player suffering from poor form as he always looked to pass to the forward.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford and the Premier League in the summer of 2021, following his departure to Real Madrid 12 seasons before then.

He returned to mass fanfare, with fans delighted to have the man who became a star at their club back playing for them.

Ronaldo’s problematic return

But it was hardly a match made in heaven, and things at United began to turn sour.

It was not just on Ronaldo though, with poor team performances that season. A 4-1 thrashing by Watford was memorable for costing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job in the dugout.

United went on to finish sixth under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar individual season, scoring 18 league goals in his first year back at the club.

However, the situation deteriorated after United failed to qualify for the Champions League, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner agitated at the club.

He was frozen out by Erik ten Hag, and following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, both the Portuguese icon and the club agreed to terminate his contract.

Details emerge about Ronaldo’s impact at United

Reports also emerged about Ronaldo behind the scenes.

Among other things, Ronaldo made it clear that he wanted to leave and play for a Champions League team, and he also told Rangnick that he thought club captain Maguire should be demoted to the bench.

And now, a new report in The Athletic has revealed more details about Ronaldo’s time at the club.

He is described as overwhelming players who were at the club already, due to his stature in the game, and that individuals “grew to cower a little in his presence.”

Two men who reportedly suffered the most from his arrival were Solskjaer and Maguire, two leaders in the United dressing room who lost their authority.

And his presence also had an impact on the pitch.

According to the report, video analysts at the club wanted to understand why one unnamed player was failing to perform.

Upon further research, they found that he was always passing the ball to Ronaldo, and concluded that he was doing it to garner praise from the superstar.

United performing without the star

With all the details emerging about Ronaldo’s 15 months back at the club, he appears to have certainly made his mark during that time.

Separation, arguably, was exactly what United needed, with the side now excelling under Ten Hag.

A Carabao Cup trophy certainly paints that picture, as does their current position in the top four and their spot in the FA Cup final.

They could take a big step to securing their Champions League spot next season by beating Tottenham on Thursday 27 April, a result which would put eight points between them and fifth-placed Aston Villa.

