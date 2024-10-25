Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is the longest-running rivalry in football with both men having a genuine argument for being the greatest football player to have ever lived. Despite being arch-foes, Ronaldo once admitted that his Argentine peer held one advantage over him.

It's not often that the 39-year-old would concede defeat in any area of the beautiful game as the most efficient goalscorer the world has seen. However, there has always been an underlying respect between the former Real Madrid and Barcelona heroes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lionel Messi

He claimed he'd 'like to have' one of Messi's biggest strengths

This was evidenced by the fact Ronaldo praised one particular attribute of Messi's game all the way back in 2016. Speaking ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the Portuguese superstar was asked if there was anything he admired about his rival's game.

In a moment which may be seen as uncharacteristic modesty from the legendary forward, he replied (per ESPN):

"His left foot is pretty good - better than mine. I'd like to have his left foot."

Messi's teammate at the time and fellow nominee for the award that year - Neymar - interrupted to claim: "I'd take both of his feet." In a light-hearted moment, it can't be understated just how much respect Ronaldo has for the man he's competed against for the majority of his career to even name one area in which he was superior.

Ronaldo and Messi's Careers

The pair have 13 Ballon d'Or wins between them

World football has been dominated by Ronaldo and Messi for the best part of two decades now and with the veteran forwards winding down their playing careers, it's truly mind-blowing to look back at their achievements. Top goalscorers for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the duo are the greatest goal-getters the sport has ever seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in football history, having found the net 907 times.

They are also the top two Ballon d'Or winners, having accumulated an incredible 13 between them. Messi is the most decorated player in football history, having lifted more major trophies than any other footballer. Ronaldo isn't far behind in this respect and boasts more Champions League titles and success in more countries.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.