Portugal's 4-0 victory over Spain in 2010 was overshadowed by Nani inadvertently denying Ronaldo a spectacular goal.

Nani admitted to originally thinking he wasn't offside, but still regrets interfering with Ronaldo's potentially iconic moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football – and all men's football for that matter. As of August 2024, he has 130 Portugal strikes to his name, having long moved clear of previous record holder Ali Daei.

However, the frustrating thing is that the former Manchester United star probably should have a tally of 131 under his belt for Portugal – and he would do but an infamous moment against Spain back in 2010.

Portugal 4-0 Spain in 2010

Ronaldo denied stunning goal by Nani

Shortly after Las Rojas had won the World Cup for the very first time, defeating Portugal along the way in the round of 16, the two Iberian nations were reunited for an international friendly. And boy did the Selecao exact their revenge in a big way as they secured a stunning 4-0 victory at the Estádio da Luz courtesy of strikes from Carlos Martins and Hugo Almeida as well as a Helder Postiga brace.

Bear in mind, too, that this was a Spain side packed with legends such as Xavi, David Silva, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Andres Iniesta, David Villa, Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets all in the starting XI.

However, despite the remarkable nature of the win, Ronaldo will no doubt have been frustrated not to get on the scoresheet himself having played 46 minutes in the Portuguese capital.

When Nani Ruined Ronaldo's Beauty

Was offside with the ball already going in

As the footage shows, Ronaldo scored arguably the greatest goal of his entire career with a stunning solo run that saw him flatten Gerard Pique and sumptuously lob the ball over Iker Casillas' head.

Indeed, this stunning solo effort would surely be remembered alongside that famous Portsmouth free-kick, the Juventus bicycle kick, and his thunderbolt vs Porto. Only, it never could be and never will be because Nani decided to ruin matters with his overexcited reaction to the lob dipping towards the net, getting a touch on the ball as it crossed the line.

This led to the goal being ruled out for offside with Nani deemed to have interfered with the play, leading to one of the most apoplectic reactions you will ever see from Ronaldo on a football pitch. Imagine having a goal that good dropped on the scrap heap.

What Nani Said to Ronaldo

"I thought I wasn't offside"

Now, obviously, the question on everybody's lips was: 'What on earth was Nani thinking?' According to the Guardian, Nani said at the time:

"I touched the ball because I thought I wasn't offside. Everything happened so quickly. After having time to think about it I apologised to Ronaldo. It was a great piece of play and I shouldn't have ruined it."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is quoted as fuming to Marca: "I don't understand, even a blind man could see it was a goal. The ball was half a metre into the net.

"I don't know if it's a coincidence or not but my best goals with the national team are being disallowed. I remember an overhead kick in the Bessa stadium which wasn't given."

But since then, it seems as though Nani has concluded that he wasn't actually offside, telling the UTD Podcast in 2020: "Everyone took it wrong, he [Ronaldo] was angry with the referee because the ball was already in and they made a bad decision.

"Imagine if the ball was not in and then I took it before. I was not offside, if you see that video. But obviously I had no intention to take the goal from him. I told him “Sorry” in that moment because it was a beautiful goal.

"And for me that goal still exists, you just need to cut out the part where I touched the ball! But thank God he doesn’t need that goal to be who he is and he has so many goals to choose and still enjoy his career, and the fans as well."

It's difficult to tell from the footage whether or not Nani does indeed stray beyond the sprawled-out Pique and into an offside position, but his influence nevertheless meant that the goal was ruled out either rightly or wrongly. And therefore, poor Nani will always know that he accidentally robbed Ronaldo of one of the greatest goals of his life.