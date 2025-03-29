Summary Cristiano Ronaldo became a football superstar during his first stint at Manchester United.

Ronaldo once made a phone call to convince two players to join him at Old Trafford.

The pair would go on to claim cult hero status at the club.

Very few football clubs have as big an allure as Manchester United. Even in their darkest days, the Red Devils still remain one of the biggest football clubs in world football, and the appeal of putting on their famous jersey and standing inside the Theatre of Dreams while being serenaded by the Stretford End will remain strong regardless of their standing in the Premier League table.

If that is the case now, it is easy to imagine how much more that applied when United were on top under Sir Alex Ferguson. Championships were easy to come by, and some of the best players in the world represented them. Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo who would go on to become one of the greatest players of all time.

If they came calling in this era, it would be nearly impossible to turn them down. But for two stars, it wasn't just the club who tried to persuade them to join, it was Ronaldo himself, and they would end up having incredibly interesting careers in English football.

Ronaldo Phone Call to Da Silva Twins Persuaded Them to Join United

Rafael and Fabio would become fan favourites at the club

Speaking during an appearance on the UTD Podcast, one half of the beloved Da Silva twins, Rafael, revealed that he received a phone call from the legendary number seven as he attempted to convince him and his brother Fabio to join the club from Fluminense.

"He called my phone, and I'll never forget that. My phone had all the zeros and I was saying 'Who is this? I've never received a call like this.' I answered, and I knew him because I'd trained with him before. I ran to my bus saying: 'It's Ronaldo, it's Ronaldo! He's calling us to speak!' "He just said: 'It's raining here, it's raining here in Manchester, like you know.' He said: 'I call to say to you guys: sign for Manchester United. I know you are going to like it,' et cetera. I could not believe it. It was amazing."

In the end, the pair would both agree to make the move from their native Brazil, with Rafael making his debut on 2008 and Fabio following suit in 2009.

GIVEMEPSORT Key Statistic: Combined, Rafael and Fabio would appear 21 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.