Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand have revealed five players that they think are almost certain to win a Ballon d'Or award during their careers. If anyone knows a thing or two about what it takes to get your hands on the illustrious prize, it's the Portuguese superstar. Over the years, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or on five separate occasions.

Only Lionel Messi has managed the achievement more times. The award is handed out to the footballer who is deemed to have had a better year than anyone else on the pitch and is one of the most impressive accolades that a star can land. Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the last 15 years, winning 13 of Ballon d'Ors between them since 2008, but 2024 marks the first time since 2003 that neither man has even been nominated for it.

It signals a real changing of the guard and while that might seem daunting to some, the former Manchester United man is confident the next generation will deliver big and recently revealed on his new YouTube channel the players he think are most likely to win a Ballon d'Or throughout the course of their careers.

Ronaldo Named Four Players He Think Will Win One

He believes Haaland, Mbappe, Bellingham and Yamal have what it takes

While his days competing for the Ballon d'Or with Messi seem pretty much over, Ronaldo has shared the names of four players who he does think will be in with a chance of winning the prestigous prize in the near future. On his brand-new YouTube channel, UR, he appeared alongside Ferdinand and discussed the matter. He went on to reveal that he thought Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal would all go on to win a Ballon d'Or during their career.

"Kylian Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or for the next few years. Probably Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham. Also Lamine Yamal. I think this new generation, they have a lot of potential."

That's incredibly high praise from someone of Ronaldo's calibre. Especially for Yamal, who is still just 17 years old and recently became the youngest nominee in the award's history. The Spaniard has had a phenomenal 12 months, really emerging as one of the most promising youngsters in the game. Haaland, Bellingham and Mbappe have all already done much to prove how talented they are and it's no surprise to see Ronaldo thinks so highly of them.

Ferdinand Named One Player He Thought Would Win Too

He thinks Vinicius Jr will win a Ballon d'Or

Ferdinand had to chime in with his own prediction on a player he thinks is destined to win the Ballon d'Or during his career and name-dropped Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid man is currently one of the favourites to win this year's award, but even if he misses out, it's safe to assume he'll get his hands on one at some point.

The Brazilian, who now plays alongside both Mbappe and Bellingham at Real Madrid, is influential in all that the Spanish side do on the pitch and if he continues playing at the level in which he currently is, there's a very good chance that there will be even more than just the one Ballon d'Or award in his future.