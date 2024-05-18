Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo is sat ringside this evening for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

The Al-Nassr forward had time to chat all things football with promoter Frank Warren, and he was quick to give him his Premier League title race prediction.

CR7 opted for Manchester City, saying Arsenal won't be winning the title on the final day.

All the stars are out this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk compete to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis, which happened way back in 1999.

One star in particular is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has, of course, made Saudi Arabia his home in the last year or so. Now playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, it's no surprise to see the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man present at the boxing this evening, even sitting ringside for the huge heavyweight encounter.

Ronaldo has been present at combat sports events before, sitting next to UFC legend Conor McGregor for a recent Anthony Joshua fight, but this evening he was sitting next to the person he was watching last time around, British heavyweight AJ, but it was a discussion with promoter Frank Warren that has emerged on social media, in particular X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the Premier League Title Race

CR7 is leaning towards Manchester City

Warren, who is seemingly an Arsenal fan, could be heard telling the Portuguese international that he's still waiting for him to play for Arsenal. Of course, the Gunners were very close to signing the forward back in the day before he signed for fierce rivals United, and it seems the boxing promoter is still waiting for that day, despite Ronaldo coming to the end of his illustrious career.

After the suggestion, Ronaldo could only laugh it off, but he then followed it up with a dagger to Warren's heart, as well as millions of Arsenal fans worldwide.

"They're not going to win the league," the forward could be heard telling Warren. Ouch!

What Needs to Happen for Arsenal to Win the Premier League on the Final Day

The Portuguese superstar is hardly going out on a limb with his prediction. If the north London side are to lift their first Premier League title since 2004, then they will need to defeat Everton at home in their final game of the season, while also hoping that West Ham can prevent Manchester City from taking all three points in their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

While nothing is decided yet, it would be a major shock if City were to slip up and fail to land their fourth-straight top-flight title.