Cristiano Ronaldo produced a new celebration after scoring for Portugal on Sunday evening.

The legendary footballer was in Portugal's starting lineup for their Euro 2024 qualifying match against Luxembourg.

He opened the scoring after just nine minutes.

Nuno Mendes headed the ball across goal and Ronaldo managed to sort his feet out just in time to divert the ball into the back of the net.

Ronaldo has two trademark celebrations.

He has been doing the 'siu' celebration for some time.

While he has been doing a much calmer 'sleep' celebration in recent times where he puts his hands on his chest and looks up to the sky.

Ronaldo decided to combine them for the first time ever after finding the back of the net at the Stade de Luxembourg. Watch his goal and celebration below...

VIDEO: Ronaldo's goal and new celebration in Luxembourg vs Portugal

Ronaldo scored his second goal of the game and made it 4-0 to his side just after the half-hour mark.

The 38-year-old latched onto a through ball by former Man Utd teammate Bruno Fernandes.

The Al-Nassr striker composed himself before rolling the ball into the bottom corner with his left-foot.

Ronaldo decided against combining his two celebrations this time and just did his original 'siu' celebration. Watch his second goal below...

VIDEO: Ronaldo scores his second goal in Luxembourg vs Portugal

Ronaldo is now 38 but he continues to score goals almost at will.

He was unable to secure his hat-trick, though, as he was replaced by Goncalo Ramos with 25 minutes of the match remaining.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

It's been a pleasing international break for Ronaldo having scored braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

He will now return to Al-Nassr and will be hoping to start in their next match against Al-Adalah on Tuesday April 4.