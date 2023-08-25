Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo provided a brilliant assist to set up Sadio Mane's goal for Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh

Ronaldo then scored his first league goal of the season with a trademark header, extending his impressive record of scoring in 22 consecutive league seasons.

The Portuguese icon continues to make a significant impact on the field, proving to be a key playmaker and goal-scorer for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided an incredible assist to set up Sadio Mane during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League fixture with Al Fateh.

In the 27th minute of the game, the Portuguese icon was fed the ball just outside the edge of the box and spotted Mane out the corner of his eye.

Ronaldo then flicked a no-look pass straight into the feet of the Senegalese international, who calmly slotted the ball past the keeper.

It was Mane's second goal for his new club, after moving from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Check out the goal below:

VIDEO: Ronaldo's brilliant assist for Mane

Ronaldo scores first league goals of the season

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's opening game of the season and failed to score in their second but found the back of the net just 10 minutes after Mane, courtesy of a trademark header.

The striker lept highest inside the box to meet Sultan Al Ghannam's cross and headed home into an empty net.

It means the 38-year-old has now scored in 22 consecutive league seasons across his phenomenal career.

And in the second half, Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again – finishing into an empty net after unselfish play from Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Having notched 14 league goals last season, the forward will hope to build on that this campaign, especially with the likes of Mane and Marcelo Brozovic providing assistance.

VIDEO: Ronaldo scores first league goals of the season

A change in fortunes

Ronaldo's fortunes are seemingly changing, following a frustrating night against Shabab Al Ahli in AFC Champions League qualifying earlier this week.

The striker was left raging at half-time and even swore at officials after Al-Nassr were denied what Ronaldo deemed to be two blatant penalties.

Fortunately for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the referee's decisions didn't cost them the game in the end as they emerged 4-2 victors.

Trailing 2-1 at half-time, Al Ghannam equalised for the side in the 88th minute, before goals from Talisca in the 95th minute and Marcelo Brozovic in the 97th sealed the win.

Laporte makes debut

Al-Nassr have made a number of high-profile signings this window, not least Mane and Brozovic.

But they've also strengthened in defence, bringing in Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, who made his debut against Al Fateh.

The Spaniard spent six seasons at Man City and was part of the team that won a historic treble last year, though he struggled for game-time.

At just 29 years of age, Laporte still has a number of years ahead of him and will no doubt prove to be a huge addition for the Saudi club.