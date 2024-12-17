Rafael Leao is one of the hottest talents in Europe right now, currently plying his trade for Italian juggernauts AC Milan. Hailed as one of the best footballing products born in 1999, still just 25 years old, the Portuguese winger has established himself as one of the most dangerous left-wingers in football, and arguably the second-best Portuguese player right now, behind Bruno Fernandes.

In an interview conducted earlier this year, Leao highlighted one of the greatest ever footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, as his idol, and even stated that he could get to similar levels as his Portuguese teammates, but only if he were more of a 'selfish player'.

Leao Believes he Could Get to Ronaldo’s Levels

But only if he were a 'selfish player'

Leao has come on leaps and bounds since leaving French side LOSC Lille for Italy in 2019, just one year after making the switch from Sporting CP to Ligue 1. Now he is a key member for both club and country.

Sitting down in an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio for Sky Sport at the start of this year, Leao detailed all about his career, and when asked who his idol was, it was clear it would be his Portuguese National Team teammate, Ronaldo.

Of course, the two shared a similar career trajectory in their early years, having both come up through the youth ranks of Sporting and being snapped up by other, bigger, European teams quite early on. They have also played in the National Team alongside each other, sharing the field 28 times, though only registering one joint goal participation.

Furthermore, Leao would go on to discuss how he, as a player, could also achieve similar heights as Ronaldo, and some of the more modern stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but only if he were more 'selfish' in his approach to the game, with him citing how he opts to pass to his partners instead of striking at goal himself.

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I can get to his levels, but I'm not and will never be a selfish player. I can score goals, but if I have a partner I'll pass it on to him. At this moment, the numbers make the difference because [Kylian] Mbappé, Ronaldo, [Erling] Haaland are at high levels, the numbers speak for themselves. So when I put this thing in my head, I'm bound to reach those levels."

Ronaldo has over 900 career goals for club and country, while Mbappe has almost 350, and Haaland has registered 281 total goals. This is a steep comparison to Leao, who has registered fewer than 100 goals in his senior career overall. He also has far fewer assists than Ronaldo (286) and Mbappe (161), though his 66 total assists is slightly more than the Norwegian centre-forward's (55).

Leao's Serie A Career

The Portuguese winger has emerged as a star for AC Milan

Having made only 26 appearances across all competitions for Lille during the 2018-19 campaign, in which he contributed just five goal involvements, AC Milan decided to bring the Portuguese winger, who was then just 20 years old, over to the San Siro for a transfer fee worth £32 million.

In his first season with the Rossoneri, he made 33 total appearances, scoring six goals - all of which came in the league - and provided an additional three assists. Since then, he has improved his goals and assists tally incrementally each season, with his breakout season coming in the 2021/22 campaign, where he registered 26 goal contributions in 42 appearances.

His 11 goals in the league that season - a team-high - and 10 assists in 34 appearances would help Milan win their first Serie A title since the 2010-11 season, ending a run of almost a decade of dominance by Juventus, with their neighbouring rivals Inter Milan having been the Champions in the season prior to them winning. Leao would also win Milan's Player of the Year award, while he was also named Serie A's Footballer of the Year in what was a phenomenal campaign for the winger.

Rafael Leao - Career Statistics Statistic Club Career International Career Appearances 262 37 Goals 74 5 Assists 59 7

Leao would improve the following year, amassing 16 goals and 15 assists in 48 total outings, and maintained that consistency in the 2023/24 season, in which he scored 15 goals and added another 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. The 25-year-old is on pace to achieve that tally for a third successive season, having already recorded 12 goal contributions through 21 games so far this season, though Milan themselves are struggling to keep pace with those at the top of the table, sitting eighth in the league.

As such, Leao may need to find a way to step up another gear, and if that means opting to be more 'selfish' in his play like his football hero and taking more chances at goal then so be it, but one thing is clear: he is fundamental to Milan's success in the recent past, this season, and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 17/12/2024.