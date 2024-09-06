Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, scoring his 900th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia during this week's Nations League fixtures. However, the jubilation in the Ronaldo camp has quickly been met with backlash from Lionel Messi’s fan-base after post-match comments made by the 39-year-old went down badly.

After volleying Nuno Mendes’ inviting cross past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, Ronaldo dropped to his knees, overwhelmed with emotion, and broke down in tears, visibly moved by the magnitude of his remarkable achievement. His 34th-minute strike also ensured Portugal got off to a winning start following their dismal Euro 2024 campaign.

Speaking to the media after becoming the first player in history to score 900 goals, Ronaldo raised eyebrows by insisting that winning the European Championship in 2016 was the equivalent to winning the World Cup. The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend won Euro 2016 with Portugal but hasn't managed to get his hands on the World Cup trophy, unlike his eternal rival Messi, who won football's most prestigious tournament with Argentina in 2022.

The veteran forward, reflecting on his illustrious international career, stirred controversy with remarks many interpreted as a subtle dig at Messi. In a post-match interview, Ronaldo stated, “Portugal winning [the] Euros is equivalent to winning a World Cup,” a statement that immediately drew the ire of Messi fans, given the Argentine's triumph in Qatar two years ago — a career-defining achievement for many.

Ronaldo went on to emphasise that he was content with his accomplishments on the international stage, saying, “I've already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I'm not motivated by that,” referencing Portugal’s Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League 2019 victories.

While his comments may have been intended as a personal reflection on his career, some of Messi's loyal fans viewed them as a dismissal of the prestige of the World Cup. Social media was soon ablaze with Messi fans accusing Ronaldo of downplaying Messi's World Cup win.

One fan tweeted: "Such a bitter guy, that’s why Messi is very clear." Another user remarked: "This is a clown statement right here." And another fan said: "Messi lives rent free in his mind." It's worth noting that these comments come just two years after Ronaldo said his dream was to win the World Cup, as a fourth fan pointed out:

Despite any ongoing fury, Ronaldo will remain unfazed as ever, as he reiterated that his focus remains on his love for the game, rather than chasing specific records. “Motivated by enjoying football and the records come naturally,” Ronaldo added, dismissing the notion that his career was driven solely by personal accolades.

His goal against Croatia was the Portuguese’s 131st for his country. While he also holds the record for most international goals of all time, the remaining 769 goals have come at club level with Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Nassr. Speaking on the race to 1000, Ronaldo also admitted that this is something he would like to do before his career is out:

"I want to reach 1000 goals. If I don't have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals. "All the goals I have scored, they have video.They all have video. Listen, I respect all of them [Pele and Di Stefano]. And if you want more goals, I can bring them from training, too. And I will prove to the people after. They prefer this player, or this is the best one. I don't care about that."

Ronaldo scored his first ever goal in professional football as a 17-year-old way back in October 2002. By comparison, Messi has scored 838 goals across his career in club and international football. Both players have enjoyed unparalleled careers, but it’s moments like these that remind the world just how divided the football community can be when comparing their legacies.