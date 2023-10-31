Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League effectively ends his chances of winning more Ballon d'Or awards, but he remains one of the best players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to fans who mocked him after his rival Lionel Messi picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or last night. The incident occurred during Al Nassr's recent fixture against Al-Ettifaq.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, the Portuguese legend announced that he had achieved all he could in European football as he made his historic move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. In doing so, the Real Madrid legend effectively ended his chances of adding to his Ballon d'Or tally, which currently stands at five victories.

The multi-time Champions League winner has impressed since his move to the Middle East, managing 38 goal contributions in 38 games according to Transfermarkt. Despite this, Ronaldo has still found himself the subject of ridicule following last night's awards ceremony.

Ronaldo's reaction to Al-Ettifaq fans' Messi chant

During Tuesday evening's King Cup of Champions match against CR7's Al Nassr, the Al-Ettifaq loudly sang Messi's name at the former Manchester United man. Whilst holding the ball on the sidelines, the striker was berated with the chants, which very easily could've irritated him.

As seen in footage that has been shared around social media, Ronaldo took the chanting in his stride. He turned to the fans and gestured at them to be quiet. He also hit them with his signature 'calm down' pose, leading to more hostile boos from the stand.

The chanting comes after the Argentinian legend secured his eighth Ballon d'Or last night. This put him three in front of his rival, in what will likely be the final ever golden ball that either player win.

Ronaldo gets revenge after Sadio Mane nets winner

In the end, it was the highest scorer in football history who had the last laugh. Al Nassr secured a 1-0 win thanks to former Premier League winner Sadio Mane's extra time strike. Ronaldo celebrated with his teammate in front of the fans who had previously been teasing him.

The result piles more pressure onto Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard, with his side wining just two of their last six fixtures.

Messi vs Ronaldo - Head to Head

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is likely one that football will never see again. Two of the greatest players of all time, both at the peak of the powers simultaneously. Both men have had stellar careers, with a combined 76 trophies and 1683 goals between them.

Messi's stats per Transfermarkt Ronaldo's stats per Transfermarkt Appearances 1067 Appearances 1185 Goals 827 Goals 856 Assists 400 Assists 278 Trophies 41 Trophies 35

After Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or success last might, it means the pair also have managed to win the award a staggering 13 times. This makes the pair the most decorated players in the history of the award.

Ronaldo will be looking to add to his trophy cabinet this season after Al Nassr missed out on the Saudi Pro League title last campaign by five points.