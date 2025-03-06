Cristiano Ronaldo's recent proclamation that he is 'the best player ever' has led to several debates over his footballing ability. The Portuguese icon is football's greatest-ever goalscorer, and 450 of his club goals came during a historic nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

The peak of Ronaldo's greatness came while wearing Los Blancos colours, wreaking havoc in a formidable front three alongside Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. His potent right foot, remarkable physique and incredible jumping and heading abilities made him an all-rounded forward that La Liga defenders feared.

Angel Di Maria disagreed with Ronaldo's stance on being 'the best and most complete', insisting that honour belonged to Lionel Messi. Another of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's former Madrid teammates, Rafael van der Vaart, suggested that the Portugal captain didn't even possess the best technical ability at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Van der Vaart: I Was Technically Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Dutch midfielder spent a year with Real Madrid's all-time top scorer