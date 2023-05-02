Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr just months after his switch from English giants Manchester United.

A bombshell interview with Piers Morgan turned his time in England sour and the superstar then agreed to terminate his contract with United.

Ronaldo, 38, then agreed to join the club in the Middle East, which would see him earn a staggering £175 million a year.

As many could imagine, acclimatizing to a completely new and different environment would be difficult and this has been the case for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, per El Nacional.

Most notably, the language barrier has hindered Ronaldo and his progression at Al-Nassr.

Now, a switch back to a well-known former club of his may be next on the agenda.

Real Madrid offer Cristiano Ronaldo a non-playing role

In a surprising turn of events, his former club Real Madrid will offer the Portugal international the opportunity to make his return.

However, according to El Nacional, the role would entail him becoming an ambassador meaning any playing time would not be included.

The Spanish outlet claimed: “Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“But obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed.”

Ronaldo seemingly regretted his choice of leaving the Spanish capital and even inquired about a potential return - as a player - to the city he resided in for nine seasons.

The report by El Nacional states that he offered himself to Florentino Perez, but his request was abruptly rejected by the president himself, along with Carlo Ancelotti.

He won countless accolades with Real Madrid and would look to continue his work ethic if he was to make a long-awaited return, albeit more behind the scenes.

Ronaldo helped them achieve four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles along with a plethora of other trophies, both team-based and as an individual.

Fans of the Bernabeu outfit will welcome their club legend back with open arms in whatever form and may have their wishes granted.

His partner Georgina Rodriguez is reportedly extremely open to a move back so Madrid seeing as this is the city where to the pair first kindled their love.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Al-Nassr

Forget about the mouth-watering money he is earning at his current club, it’s evident that Ronaldo wanted to continue to achieve levels of success wherever he is playing.

He instantly became the poster boy for the league and brought his football expertise and credibility with him, scoring 12 goals in as many league games so far this term.

Most recently, Ronaldo scored within four minutes of the start as his side sailed to a 3-0 victory on home soil to Al-Raed.

Al-Nassr have now closed the gap on table-topping Al-Ittihad, but they still hold a one-game advantage on Ronaldo’s side and so sit relatively comfortably at the summit.