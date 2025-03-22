Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Rasmus Hojlund imitating his celebration during Denmark's 1-0 victory over Portugal on Thursday. The two countries met in a Nations League encounter and the Manchester United striker's effort in the 78th minute was the difference-maker on the night.

Having struggled in front of goal for United this season, finding the back of the net for his country clearly meant a lot to Hojlund and he celebrated by imitating the iconic celebration made famous by Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was forced to watch on as he did so and the striker was accused of 'mocking' the Al-Nassr man.

Hojlund revealed he actually did the celebration out of respect for Ronaldo and considered the former Man United star his 'idol'. Now, the 40-year-old has responded to the moment himself in a press conference.

Ronaldo Has No Problem With Hojlund's Celebration

He knows there was no disrespect intended

After Hojlund was accused of mocking Ronaldo, and the United man addressed the situation, it was only natural that the Al-Nassr man was quizzed about the incident himself. Speaking in a press conference before Portugal's rematch against Denmark on Sunday, Ronaldo said:

"Højlund doing my celebration is not a problem. I know it wasn’t out of disrespect. I understand that not only him, but in all sports, there are people who celebrate like me. I hope that tomorrow he’ll be the one to see me celebrate!"

Ronaldo had a disappointing performance against Denmark and it led to many football fans questioning his place in the Portuguese national team in 2025. Some have accused him of being too old now and insinuated that his presence in the side is actually hurting his country.

To prove the doubters wrong, he'll be hoping for a much-improved showing against the Danes on Sunday.