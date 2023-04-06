Footage of a furious Roy Keane reacting to a Cristiano Ronaldo missed chance for Manchester United has gone viral. The immediate response from the legendary forward summed up his attitude and brilliance.

During the 2004-05 season, the Red Devils beat Southampton 3-0 thanks to goals from Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and a late Ronaldo strike. It was a campaign where United only finished third, behind Chelsea and Arsenal. But the standards clearly hadn't dropped at Old Trafford, with the likes of Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Rooney demanding nothing but the very best.

And that was clear for all to see in the final minutes of the match against Southampton in December. Sir Alex Ferguson's side were leading 2-0 and the game was as good as over. Despite that, Keane wasn't letting his teammates get complacent. Ronaldo felt the full force of that.

Keane's Reaction to Ronaldo's Missed Sitter

He made his feelings very clear - Ronaldo responded brilliantly

The Portuguese youngster was presented with a golden opportunity when Kasey Keller parried Scholes' shot straight into his path. However, instead of rolling the ball into the net, Ronaldo went for an elaborate dink that he got completely wrong and blazed over the crossbar.

While it was never going to affect the outcome of the match, Keane was left furious. The cameras panned to the Irishman, who let out a volley of abuse aimed towards his teammate.

While it's not confirmed, Keane appears to shout "Put it in the f***ing net you f***ing w***er. F***ing p***k," towards Ronaldo. Watch the fiery moment below:

Wow. Minutes later, Ronaldo made amends with a brilliant volleyed finish to make it 3-0. However, his celebration was pretty muted - clearly still annoyed at himself for missing a sitter.

What's also interesting about the celebrations is that Keane is nowhere to be seen. He wasn't running over apologising for giving Ronaldo abuse for missing his chance earlier. Instead, he was probably thinking 'Well, that's your job' and walking back to the halfway line.

While many may feel the captain's treatment was too harsh, Ronaldo has previously spoken of just how much he helped him during his time at the club. This is exactly why many believe Keane is the best leader in Premier League history.

Ronaldo: Keane Was My Best-Ever Captain

He also had praise for another of his ex-teammates

In an interview with Piers Morgan (yeah, that one), Ronaldo called Keane his 'best captain ever' while also praising Rio Ferdinand. The Portugal international said: “It means a lot because they [Keane and Ferdinand]… I was in the dressing room with them. They are part of my journey in football as well."

Continuing praise for his former colleagues, Ronaldo explained why he holds the pair in such high regard. He went on to add:

“As I mentioned many times, Roy Keane, for me, was my best captain ever. Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbour, I was his neighbour. So very, very good guys. “Not just because they speak good about me, but they were there in the dressing room. They are football players. They know how players think and behave, etc.”

To receive such praise from one of the greatest players to have ever played the game is a testament to the leadership qualities shown by Keane in a dressing room full of star names. There will never be another Roy Keane.

