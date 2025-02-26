Cristiano Ronaldo is without question one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Portuguese icon, who recently had his 40th birthday, is a testament to athleticism, with his tally of over 900 goals still rising despite entering what could be described as the winter years of his career. His trophy cabinet is also bursting at the seams with gold, as he boasts five Champions League winners' medals, five Ballon d'Or mantles, and a European Championship among his many achievements.

A beacon of excellence, Ronaldo’s influence will echo through generations, inspiring footballers yet to lace up their boots. In many ways, he is the ideal role model - a relentless workhorse, a born winner, and a global icon whose media presence only solidifies his status as one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

It’s almost surreal to imagine that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man - worshipped by millions - was once a wide-eyed teenager, looking up to heroes of his own. But, in a 2022 interview with ESPN Brazil (via The Sun), the sport’s all-time record goalscorer revealed the two players who shaped his early ambitions. Surprisingly, neither Diego Maradona nor Pele made the cut. Instead, it was two South American legends who shared his name that first lit the fire in his footballing soul:

"I prefer to say that the two [Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho Gaucho] left their legacy, their history. I can say, by fact, that I won more individual titles than they did, but both won World Cups. I sympathize a lot with them. I grew up watching them both play. Saying who is the best, who is second, is not the most important thing. "I prefer to say that they are idols and left a beautiful history in football."

Ronaldo Loves Ronaldo