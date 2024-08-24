Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may have shocked the combat sports industry last week after telling the world how he prefers UFC/MMA over boxing.

Ronaldo, who now resides in Saudi Arabia, has just started his third season with Al-Nassr and is off to a flyer after scoring in their first game, despite reports suggesting he's not overly happy at the club right now. However, for now, he is out of the media for his football, as he has surprised fight fans in a recent video he made on his new YouTube channel. It was announced on Wednesday that the former Real Madrid star would be launching an official YouTube channel and within the first 90 minutes he had already gained over a million subscribers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel

“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on Wednesday to his social media accounts. The 39-year-old broke the record for the fastest person to reach one million subscribers and now the forward is currently sitting on nearly 38-and-a-half million subs.

The Portuguese star has been posting videos with his wife, sharing insights into his life as well as funny 'this or that' videos. In one video CR7 uploaded, he was asked a series of questions in a 'this or that' format and was made to choose between different sports and sports stars, sharing with fans that they are his passions and giving the viewers a better insight into his life.

UFC vs Boxing

Ronaldo didn't hesitate in picking UFC over boxing

One of the questions he was asked was UFC or boxing, to which he may have surprised fans with his answer of UFC. Maybe not a surprise if you are a fan of the UFC, as many followers of MMA believe that the sport and Dana White's concept is miles above that of boxing. However, this may come as little shock to boxing fans, but a big shock to boxing's current kingpin, His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh.

Related The 5 Biggest Fights That Need to be Made in Boxing Have Been Named Boxing fans have often been used to missing out on huge fights, but Saudi Arabian influences are changing that situation...

Over the summer, there were numerous boxing events held in the Middle East and Ronaldo, among other major sporting superstars, was an ever-present face at these events. He was filmed at the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight and was seemingly enjoying himself alongside promoter Eddie Hearn and former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

Of course, with His Excellency bringing the sport much closer to his current home, it’s not a far trip for Ronaldo to enjoy a night at the boxing. However, the UFC is looking to take more fights to Saudi, with their first ever Fight Night there coming in the form of Robert Whittaker beating Ikram Aliskerov back in June this year.

With Ronaldo suggesting that the UFC is better than boxing, is it time to maybe look at boxing's format? Or does the former Manchester United forward prefer a more ‘rough 'n tumble’ combat sport as opposed to boxing?