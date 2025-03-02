No matter how you look at him, there's not a football fan who won't be touched by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. After all, can it really be any different when it comes to one of the greatest players of all time? The answer lies in the question itself.

A five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, the Portuguese has won virtually every award, collective or individual, that any footballer can dream of. From the Champions League to the Euro and the Premier League, few titles have eluded him. A player of supernatural talent whose adventures with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus have led him to break every record — the one that makes him the top goalscorer in football history being perhaps the most prestigious — as well as treading the turf of the world's most iconic stadiums.

But of all the stadiums in which he has had the opportunity to score, one in particular has left a lasting impression on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Named Camp Nou as Favourite Stadium to Score in

And the Portuguese knows what he's talking about