Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United – between 2021 and 2022 – was nothing short of tumultuous and a new report has suggested that he had a tendency to ‘roll his eyes’ whenever one Red Devils star spoke up in the dressing room.

The Old Trafford faithful were sent into pandemonium when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s sensational homecoming was announced, especially as fierce rivals Manchester City were potential suitors for his signature.

Albeit no longer at his peak, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced at the chance to sign the goal-getter, but things turned sour upon the striker-turned-manager’s departure and Erik ten Hag’s eventual arrival because the two seldom saw eye to eye.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo plundered 145 goals and 64 assists in his 346-game Man Utd career across both stints.

Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the most famous athletes of all time, notched 27 goals in 54 outings across all competitions before being frozen out of Ten Hag’s thinking. Alas, it didn’t turn out to be the return everyone hoped for.

Since then, the 39-year-old has been plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr but a recent report, reflecting on his second spell at Old Trafford, has revealed that he used to ‘roll his eyes’ when Harry Maguire addressed his teammates.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Portuguese forward was not afraid of showing his displeasure when the English defender, who has enjoyed a resurgence of form under Ruben Amorim, spoke inside the confines of the dressing room.

Highlighting Maguire’s redemption arc, the report stated: “The veteran Uruguay centre-half Sebastian Coates, once of Liverpool, became a key pillar in Amorim’s Sporting side and the Portuguese coach appears to have earmarked a similar role for Maguire in the middle of his back three.”

The Telegraph’s James Ducker then continued to suggest that when then-captain Maguire – who, at the time, was struggling to perform at the highest level – spoke to his teammates, Ronaldo would react with a roll of the eyes.

“No one is rolling their eyes in that dressing room any more when Maguire speaks, as Cristiano Ronaldo was known to do.”

Maguire, under new boss Amorim, has emerged as a reliable figure at the heart of his three-man defensive constellation, having featured in all but one of the 39-year-old’s Premier League games in charge as his return to importance continues into the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.