Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a stunning free-kick for Al-Nassr to double the Riyadh-based side's lead away to Al-Fahya in the Saudi Pro-League.

The Portuguese talisman stepped up in the 10th minute of additional time at the end of the first-half, with a promising dead ball situation on the edge of Al-Fahya's box. Delicately lifting the ball over the wall and beyond the outstretched goalkeeper, Ronaldo broke his free-kick duck.

The comfortable two-goal cushion puts the Saudi giants on course to win their first game of the new league season, having drawn their opener on Thursday at home to Al-Raed. Ronaldo also netted in that game, meaning he has two-in-two to commence the campaign, as Al-Nassr look to launch an assault on the title, having missed out by 14 points to Al-Hilal last season.

Ronaldo Bags Cheeky Free-Kick

Now on 899 career goals

The former Manchester United number nine will also be eager to retain the division's golden boot, having netted 35 times last season, seven more than second-place Aleksander Mitrovic. The prolific striker also registered 11 league assists in what was a productive first full campaign in the Middle East.

Having scored from just three direct free-kicks in the last two seasons, despite the countless efforts, Ronaldo will be delighted to place one into the back of the next and alleviate the growing narrative that he's not effective from such situations.

While his conversion rate from direct free-kicks may not be up there with the very best, he's still managed to net a considerable number. This specific strike is his 64th goal of this type.

He's already in the top 12 free-kick goalscorers of all time, sitting 7th behind Juninho, Pele, Victor Legrottaglie, Ronaldinho, David Beckham and Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old netted 34 in his spell with Real Madrid, with his famous knuckle ball technique seeing him grab some sensational efforts from these situations.

Iconic finishes against Portsmouth in the Premier League, and Spain in the 2018 World Cup will be remembered, amongst dozens of others. This goal also places him one shy of the elusive 900 goal mark, a feat that no football player has managed in recorded competitive football.

Most Free-Kick Goals Scored in History Rank Player Free-Kicks Scored 1 Juninho Pernambucano 77 2 Pele 70 3 Victor Legrottaglie 66 4 Ronaldinho 66 5 David Beckham 65 6 Lionel Messi 65 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 64

Al-Nassr Looking to Close Gap on Al-Hilal

Al-Hilas dominated the league last season

Despite an exceptional individual campaign for Ronaldo last season, his side failed to win the Saudi Pro-League. Given his typical competitive spirit, the Portugal international will be eager to correct this this campaign, looking to defeat reigning champions Al-Hilal to the throne.

Ronaldo is supported by the likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Alex Telles, Aymeric Laporte, Seko Fofana and Anderson Talisca in a squad littered with quality. They are indeed expected to rival Al-Hilal for top spot, a side led by the likes of Neymar, Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.