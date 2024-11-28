Ashley Cole is considered as not just one of England's greatest ever left-backs, but one of the greatest defensive full-backs of all time.

Having spent the majority of his 16-year career playing in the Premier League, though he did venture breifly to Italy and then the United States in his twilight years, Cole was also a mainstay in the England team that was considered the 'Golden Generation'.

Footballing great Cristiano Ronaldo even named him as the best defender he has ever faced in his illustrious career.

"Over the years, I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe. He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

But, with the National Team failing to live up to expectations, there were also some instances where his individual performances left his own fans booing him.

England Fans Booed Their Star Left-Back

Cole split fans' opinions over his career

Starting out his career with Arsenal, Cole quickly became a fan favourite, being part of arguably the Gunners' most successful period in the Premier League era, and winning two league titles.

But his move across London to Chelsea in 2006 would be seen as a mark of betrayal. He spent eight seasons with the club, helping them win a title in the 2009/10 season, as well as four FA Cups, a Europa League, and a Champions League title.

On the international stage for England, though, he was part of the squad considered the 'Golden Generation' that featured players such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham.

In a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in 2008, despite winning the match 5-1, Cole was on the receiving end of some boos and abuse by the home fans at Wembley Stadium after he gifted possession to the visitors, with them scoring from it.

The London-born defender admitted months later that he found all the criticism over his performance very difficult to deal with.

It was difficult when they booed [at Wembley]. I'm a normal person, I'm just like you and just like everyone else – I have feelings and thoughts. So, of course it hurt, I'm not going to sit here and say it didn't. But you have to get on with it. It happens in football, you are loved one day and hated the next.

Cole Was Harshly Treated

Was he an easy target for abuse?

In the immediate aftermath of the match, The FA made a statement, labeling the fans who booed as 'crazy', while teammate Rio Ferdinand - who captained the side that night - said those responsible should have been 'ashamed.'

Years later, in 2018, in a documentary made by ITV entitled Out of Their Skin, which saw legend Ian Wright explore the stories of black players in the Premier League who often had to endure racism and scrutiny throughout their careers, Cole recalled the moment for England in 2008, and revealed that it made him consider retirement from the international side.

I was like, "Woah, is that really for me? For giving the ball away?",' he said. 'At the time I thought, "I'm done". Why am I gonna try to give my all to help a country that didn't care? For me, it wasn't football. That's why I wanted to stop.

He also mentioned the nickname he was given by the public when he made the switch from north to west London, alluding to how he was a prime target for such abuse. Of course, back then it wasn't just his footballing career that was divisive, it was also in the decisions he made off the pitch, such as his marriage - and breakup - to pop star Cheryl Cole.

When I left Arsenal, that whole situation, I got the name of "Cashley". And of course with the stuff off the field, in my private life. I was their guy at the time.

Fortunately, Cole would not retire from international football until 2014, having racked up 107 caps. He would represent England at three World Cups and two European Championships, though he would never get past the quarter-finals stage, with the Three Lions' 'Golden Generation' proving to be a huge disappointment.

Ashley Cole - Career in London Statistic Arsenal Chelsea Appearances 228 337 Goals 9 7 Assists 21 35 Trophies Won 9 7

All statistics via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 26/11/2024.

