Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at the Ballon d'Or and The Best awards, revealing that he thinks both are beginning to lose their credibility following the recent editions. This season, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or, while Erling Haaland beat the Portuguese star to the Best Men's Player trophy at the Globe Soccer Awards and it seems the former Manchester United man isn't convinced with their victories.

Ronaldo had a stellar 2023, reigniting his career in Saudi Arabia after he joined Al-Nassr. He'd previously had a rough start to the 2022-23 campaign at Old Trafford, but the move to the Saudi Pro League saw him turn the season around, and he eventually finished the calendar year of 2023 with more goals than anyone else.

With the reputation of the league he's in, though, the Portuguese star was never in consideration for any of football's major awards and whether that's played a part in his frustration with their recent winners or not remains to be seen, but he's certainly not happy with who eventually won the awards.

Ronaldo believes statistics should decide the winners

He revealed so in an interview

Ronaldo's recent form in Saudi Arabia hasn't been recognised in terms of football's major awards this season, and he revealed his frustration at them in an interview with Record. The Portuguese star went as far as to say that some of the industry's biggest awards such as the Ballon d'Or award and The Best award are losing credibility.

“It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappé… but the numbers are there, and the numbers don’t deceive. You’ve to consider the entire season. "The numbers are facts.”

With the focus on the numbers, paired with Ronaldo's excellent form in front of goal throughout 2023, it seems as though the Al-Nassr man believes he should have been in consideration for the awards and that likely plays a huge role in his frustration with their recent winners, but it's feels harsh to imply the two men weren't deserving winners.

Messi and Haaland were deserving winners

They had stellar campaigns

While Ronaldo isn't happy with the Ballon d'Or or The Best award winners lately, the majority would agree that Messi and Haaland were deserving winners after both men had sublime seasons. Firstly, the Argentine had a fantastic year last time out, finally winning the World Cup with Argentina, before winning another Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

He then moved to MLS where he has been helping transform football's popularity in the United States with Inter Miami. Haaland had a historic first season in England. Following his move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, the Norwegian took the Premier League by storm, breaking the record for most goals in a single season, while also completing an incredible treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League all within his first 12 months at the Etihad.

Ronaldo, Messi & Haaland 2023 stats Player Appearances Goals Assists Lionel Messi 44 28 12 Erling Haaland 60 50 14 Cristiano Ronaldo 59 54 15 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

As far as seasons go, it's not as surprising to see questions raised about Messi's win, but there's no doubt in our minds that Haaland was very much a deserving winner.