Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hold back the tears as he bagged his 900th career goal during Portugal's Nations League fixture against Croatia. The Al-Nassr captain scored a trademark poachers goal, volleying home from close range after a picture-perfect delivery to find him. While the strike was significant in the context of the game, it had even more meaning to the legendary forward.

Already regarded as the greatest goalscorer in football history, the finish meant that the 39-year-old becomes the only player to have reached the 900 goal mark in their professional career, and the moment appeared to get the better of him.

Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After 900th Goal

The forward collapsed to the floor as he celebrated

As the ball nestled in the back of the net, the winger-turned-striker bolted off towards the supporters, arms aloft. Before long, the emotions got the better of the superstar as he held his hands over his eyes and collapsed to the floor while being mobbed by his teammates.

The goal was also Ronaldo's first international goal since a torrid Euro 2024 campaign, which was the first time that the forward had failed to score at the championships.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo failed to score in his 23 attempts at Euro 2024, an average of 4.6 efforts per game.

Despite that, the Real Madrid icon was handed a one of a kind award to celebrate his position as the all-time UEFA Champions League scorer during the 2024/25 group stage draw.

What Ronaldo has Said on 1000 Goal Target

The striker is just a century away from the millennium

With 900 now out of the way, Ronaldo will no doubt be looking forwards rather than reminiscing on the past as he looks to hunt down goal number 1000. His 800th goal came in 2022 in a 3-2 victory against Arsenal for Manchester United. Just over two and a half years on, he managed another 100, and with his current goal record in Saudi Arabia, it is entirely feasible that he reaches the 1000 goal landmark before or in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking on the race to 1000, Ronaldo admitted that this is something he would like to do before his career is out: