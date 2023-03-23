This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a terrific free-kick in Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old was in the starting line-up for A Seleção's opening qualifying game for Euro 2024.

Joao Cancelo gave Roberto Martinez's side the lead in the eighth minute, before Bernardo Silva doubled their lead moments after half-time.

Ronaldo notched his first goal of the game in the 51st minute.

Portugal were given a spot-kick when Cancelo was felled inside the box.

Ronaldo took responsibility and, as he always does, he dispatched his effort with aplomb to make it 3-0 to his side.

He bagged his second goal of the evening and Portugal's fourth 12 minutes later - and what a beauty it was.

Portugal were given a free-kick just outside of the box.

Ronaldo stepped up and his effort whizzed towards the top corner. Liechtenstein's goalkeeper, Benjamin Büchel, managed to get a hand to to Ronaldo's effort but he could not keep it out.

It was a lovely free-kick and you can watch it below...

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brilliant free-kick in Portugal vs Liechtenstein

Ronaldo went so long without scoring a free-kick but he has now scored two free-kicks in two games.

He has now scored 59 free-kicks in his career. Given his form from set-pieces, it seems only a matter of time until he scores his 60th.

The Al-Nassr striker was eventually subbed off with 12 minutes remaining as he made way for Goncalo Ramos.

Portugal went on to win the match 4-0 as they enjoyed the perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A day of records and landmarks for Cristiano Ronaldo

It was a special night for Ronaldo at the José Alvalade Stadium.

He became the most-capped men’s player ever as he made his 197th appearance in international football.

He has also scored for Portugal in each of the last 20 years, while he became the first player to score 100 competitive goals in men's international football history.

Ronaldo will look to break more records when Portugal travel to Luxembourg on Sunday.