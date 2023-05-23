Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fine individual goal to help give Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab in their Saudi Pro League fixture.

Al-Nassr had found themselves trailing 2-0 thanks to two goals from Argentine midfielder Cristian Guanca.

But Brazilian star Anderson Talisca pulled one back before half-time with a neat finish.

After the break, Abdulrahman Ghareeb drew Al-Nassr level, before Ronaldo stole the show.

Ronaldo's fantastic goal vs Al-Shabab

The Portuguese star rolled back the years with a vintage effort in the 59th minute.

Ronaldo picked up the ball from about 30 yards out, carried it forwards effortlessly before curling the ball into the right-hand corner from the edge of the box.

It was the sort of strike we have become so accustomed to seeing from Ronaldo over the years and it once again proves that the 38-year-old is not finished yet.

The run, the finish, and of course, the trademark 'SIU' celebration. It was as perfect a Ronaldo goal as you're likely to see.

What a strike!

Check out the goal below:

VIDEO: Ronaldo's goal vs Al-Shabab

Ronaldo had earlier been denied another brilliant goal in the first half.

The striker is known for his outstanding aerial ability and he showcased it once again with a towering header.

Unfortunately, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was denied by the woodwork – much to his bemusement.

VIDEO: Ronaldo hits bar with fantastic header

Ronaldo's stats for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has now scored 14 goals in just 15 league appearances for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese icon had registered just one goal in five games prior to this contest but is still the fifth top scorer in the division.

However, he is not Al-Nassr's top goal scorer this campaign.

Indeed, that honour belongs to Talisca, who has 19 goals and counting so far.

Al-Nassr's victory keeps them in the hunt for this year's league title.

However, they must rely on Al-Ittihad FC dropping points if they are to secure any silverware.