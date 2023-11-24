Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo is thriving in the Saudi Pro League, drawing attention to the division and showcasing his skills.

Ronaldo scored two incredible goals in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, displaying his technique and goal-scoring prowess.

Al-Nassr, with Ronaldo leading the way, is in contention for the league title and their upcoming match against Al-Hilal is highly anticipated.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been loving life in Saudi Arabia as the former Manchester United forward looks to be back to his very best after leaving Old Trafford under a cloud in January 2023. The emerging Saudi Pro League is a massive talking point among football fans, with many elite football players making their way to the Middle Eastern league in 2023.

The Portuguese forward is the biggest name in the division, that goes without saying, and not only has he drawn a lot of eyes to the division, but he has also produced several moments of quality. His latest moment of pure genius came in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Friday night. The win saw Ronaldo and co move within one point of league leaders, Al Hilal, although their rivals still have a game in hand.

Ronaldo was joined in the starting line-up by former Man United left-back - Alex Telles - and Anderson Talisca in the starting line-up as Al-Nassr faced the team that currently sit one place above the bottom of the league table.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible lob for Al-Nassr

With his side already 1-0 ahead in the first half - in which Ronaldo went close to scoring a brilliant goal - the 38-year-old decided to put the opposition to the sword in the second period. The greatest goalscorer of all time opened his account for the night as he plucked a looping ball out of the air with a deft touch, before rifling the ball past the helpless goalkeeper at the near post.

Only three minutes later, the striker put the game to bed as he managed to up-stage his earlier effort somehow. A through-ball was played in behind the Al Akhdoud back line, but the goalkeeper managed to race out of his 18-yard box to get a strong challenge in on the on-rushing attacker. The keeper may have thought he had done a good job, but unfortunately, the ball fell to the feet of Ronaldo.

The Portugal international took yet another beautiful first touch before lobbing the ball over everyone, for it to land perfectly in the goal. This wrapped up a 3-0 success for his side, and Ronaldo was the star of the show yet again. It showed unbelievable technique to put the ball exactly where he wanted, although this came as no surprise.

Ronaldo now has 15 Saudi Pro League goals so far in the 2023/24 season from only 13 appearances, making him one of the top scorers in league football this season.

What next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo is fresh off the heels of helping Portugal secure qualification for the 2024 European Championships with a 100% record in their group. He netted 10 goals during the group stage, with only Romelu Lukaku (14) scoring more in the European side of qualifiers. The veteran forward is in blistering form in front of goal, re-capturing the form he has shown throughout the majority of his storied career.

Al-Nassr are within touching distance of Al-Hilal at the top of the league and are beginning to form a gap between themselves and the chasing pack. It will be a tough ask to overcome the club to have signed Neymar, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly - among others - to the Saudi Pro League title. With Ronaldo in their ranks, however, the club certainly have a chance. Al-Nassr's next league game sees them visit the home of Al-Hilal in what will be the most highly-anticipated fixture of the season to date.

Ronaldo heads into that game on absolute fire, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.