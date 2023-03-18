Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly enjoying life out in Saudi Arabia.

Goals have been very easy to come by for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Al-Nassr, with his latest for the club coming on Saturday.

And guess what? It was a free-kick stunner by Ronaldo, which has been something of a rarity for him in recent years.

In his first spell at Manchester United, set-piece magic was a regular occurrence - just ask former Portsmouth goalkeeper David James.

We're not really sure why his magnificence in the department disappeared at a rather rapid pace.

But it's safe to say Ronaldo ended his free-kick drought in the most spectacular of fashion at Mrsool Park.

In Al-Nassr's league match against Abha, the Portuguese levelled the scores at 1-1 with a rocket from a long, long way out.

Remember Ronaldo's free-kick against Arsenal in the 2008/09 Champions League semi-final second leg? Of course you do, and it was nearly the mirror image of that masterpiece, albeit from a more central position.

Let's take a look at the wonderful goal from the Real Madrid legend...

Video: Ronaldo's first free-kick goal for Al-Nassr

Oh. My. Word.

A Ronaldo rocket to savour, which was his eighth goal in as many Saudi Pro League games.

Al-Nassr moved into a 2-1 lead shortly after the 38-year-old's set-piece heroics, Anderson Talisca succesfully converting from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

The fact Ronaldo allowed the Brazilian star to take the spot kick further dispels the myth that he is a 'selfish footballer'.

He's not, he's just bloody brilliant at the beautiful game.

Ronaldo's free-kick and Talisca's penalty mean Al-Nassr remain just a point behind league leaders, Al-Ittihad.

The 2022/23 Saudi title race looks like it will be going down to the wire...