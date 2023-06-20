Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record-breaking 200th international appearance with a late winner for Portugal vs Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The Portuguese star was presented with a Guinness World Record ahead of the match after becoming the first person ever to reach 200 international games.

And he capped the landmark in perfect style – pouncing on Goncalo Inacio's pass to prod home and give Portugal the win in the 89th minute.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but after VAR took a closer look, the decision was overturned and Ronaldo reacted in typical style – pulling out his famous SIU celebration.

It was the 38-year-old's 123rd international goal in total and, on current evidence, it most certainly won't be the last.

Check out the goal below:

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute winner for Portugal vs Iceland

Ronaldo makes more history

It felt somewhat inevitable that Ronaldo would score.

The 38-year-old has scored vital goals throughout his entire career and it was fitting that he marked his latest achievement with another moment to remember.

While the goal itself was not exceptional by any means, it was vintage Ronaldo in many ways.

Indeed, the striker has a habit of popping up in the right place and he did so again against Iceland.

Ronaldo now has 269 match-winning goals in his career, with 226 coming at club level and 43 with Portugal.

Portugal remain unbeaten

Portugal's perfect start to life under Roberto Martinez continued as they made it four wins from four in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Martinez's side have now kept four clean sheets on the bounce and, with the likes of Ronaldo up front, appear to have the perfect blend of defensive stability and attacking prowess.

While the team are not guaranteed qualification just yet, it would take a miracle to stop them from doing so.

And if these last four games are anything to go by, they'll be a real threat in Germany next year.