Highlights Ronaldo is in fine form for Al-Nassr, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists in just 8 league games this season.

He recently produced an incredible flick in the build-up to an Al-Nassr goal, showcasing his remarkable talent.

Ronaldo's sensational free-kick in the game against Damac helped secure victory for Al-Nassr, putting them in third place in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo wound back the years during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League game against Damac, smashing in a free-kick that was reminiscent of some of the efforts he scored while at Manchester United and Real Madrid. He has scored several impressive goals during his extraordinary career, and this latest one is quite the sight to behold too.

The Portuguese talisman has been at the Saudi club for nearly a year now since his departure from United in 2022. While he did excel last season after moving to his new team, his 14 goals were unable to stop Al-Ittihad from claiming the league title last time out.

Ronaldo would make headlines for the wrong reasons during that frustrating campaign too. Be it making obscene gestures at supporters for chanting Lionel Messi’s name or losing it with referees, he was never far from the spotlight.

Ronaldo has been on fire this season

However, the 38-year-old seems to be on a mission to rectify last season’s disappointment. He has been in fine form lately for his club, finding the back of the net 10 times in just eight league games prior to the match on Saturday night. Five assists on top of that only underlines just how impressive he has been for the Saudi club so far this season.

He recently went viral after producing an audacious flick in the build-up for an Al-Nassr goal against Abha. It really does go to show just how incredible he still is even in the twilight years of his career.

Ronaldo at Al-Nassr Stats Appearances 30 Goals 25 Assists 8

Sensational free-kick from Ronaldo puts Al-Nassr in front

Not content to only wind back the years with a few flicks here and there, though, Ronaldo then took things a step further in Al-Nassr’s latest game against Damac when he fired in a stunning free-kick. With Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal ahead of them in the table, three points were essential as they looked to keep up with the top two sides.

Things initially took a turn for the worse at the end of the first half, though. Georges-Kévin N’Koudou gave the visitors the lead in the 47th minute, much to the frustration of the hosts.

They were not behind for long, however. Seven minutes after the restart, Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca stood over a free-kick just outside the Damac penalty area. It seemed as if the Portuguese forward would be the one to take it, but it was the latter who stepped up for Al-Nassr on this occasion, bending an effort around the wall and into the bottom corner of the goal.

Eager not to be upstaged by his teammate, though, Ronaldo stepped up four minutes later with a brilliant set-piece of his own. Standing over the ball a little further out and in a more central position, the striker sent an effort over the wall, with the goalkeeper rooted to the spot and powerless to stop it.

It’s an absolutely brilliant strike and one that we have seen from him on countless occasions for United, Madrid, and Portugal too. You can watch the goal for yourselves below.

Video: Ronaldo’s free-kick for Al-Nassr

That goal was ultimately decisive. Victory for Al-Nassr puts them on 22 points and third in the table, four points behind Al-Hilal who top the division. Ronaldo is next in action against Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League, before then facing Al-Fayha in the league four days later.