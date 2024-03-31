Highlights Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a sensational performance against Al-Tai.

The 39-year-old scored a sensational second-half hat-trick to secure a 5-1 win for Al-Nassr, who remain second in the league.

Ronaldo and co are currently 12 points behind Al-Hilal, who are still yet to be beaten in the league so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years on Saturday evening, scoring a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win against Al-Tai. The three goals, all scored in the second half, brought his account to 33 strikes in all competitions this season.

Despite the 39-year-old's top-class performance, however, his Saudi side remain second in the table - 12 points adrift of league leaders Al-Hilal, who are still unbeaten.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 64 hat-tricks in his professional career, seven more than his great long-term rival Lionel Messi.

Former FC Porto winger Otavio gave Al-Nassr the lead early on in the contest before Virgil Misidjan equalised just two minutes later. The latter was then sent off in the 36th minute, with Abdulrahman Gareeb then restoring the host's advantage.

Ronaldo then took centre stage as he hit a second-half hat-trick to round off a stunning individual display, inspiring his team to three points in the process. You can watch his highlights from the match here:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Second-Half Hat-Trick

The Portuguese star is still delivering at 39

His first strike came just after the hour mark. Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane set up the Portuguese forward, whose brilliant first-time effort beat keeper Moataz Al-Baqaawi.

The 39-year-old's second came just three minutes later, stemming from his habit of being at the right place at the right time. Al-Tai failed to clear their lines, with Ronaldo lashing the ball into the back of the net just inside the six-yard box.

The two strikes in the 64th and 67th minutes seemed to knock the confidence out of the opposition and shattered any sign of a comeback. Al-Nassr got their fifth and final goal towards the back end of the contest. A pinpoint ball into the box saw Ronaldo complete his hat-trick with a thumping header at the far post.

Taking to social media after the match, a jubilant Ronaldo messaged his fans: "This is how we do it. Amazing victory and another hat-trick!", Most notably, he has now scored 34 trebles since turning 30 - 28 more than long-term rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has now won 802 matches in his career. The forward also boasts an excellent return of 26 goals in 23 league appearances for Al-Nassr this season. In total, he has scored 44 goals in 52 appearances since joining his current employers in January 2023.

Al-Nassr Back in Action on Tuesday

They face relegation-threatened Abna

The Al-Nassr faithful won't have to wait long before the side are back in action as the Saudi side travel to strugglers Abna on Tuesday. Their upcoming opponents sit 17th in the league table, just two points away from safety.

They then visit Damac just three days after their showdown with Abna, before a mouthwatering clash against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Cup semi-final. Ronaldo and co will be out for revenge when they travel to their rivals, having lost twice to them earlier this season, 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.